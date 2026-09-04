2026/27 Women's Champions League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents
Friday, September 4, 2026
Article summary
Six opponents have been drawn for each of the 18 teams competing in the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League league phase.
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The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League has been made in Nyon, with all 18 teams discovering their opponents.
The top four teams after the six matchdays will progress directly to the quarter-finals. The clubs finishing between fifth and 12th place will advance to the knockout play-offs, which will decide the remaining four slots in the last eight.
Each team's league phase opponents
Not listed in fixture order, fixture schedule with dates and times will follow
Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
HB Køge
Away
Barcelona
Paris FC
Inter
Home
Bayern München
Juventus
Inter
Away
Chelsea
Benfica
Manchester City
Home
Arsenal
Paris FC
Servette FCCF
Away
Bayern München
Roma
HB Køge
Home
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester CIty
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Austria Wien
Home
Bayern München
Roma
Austria Wien
Away
Arsenal
Juventus
HB Køge
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
Austria Wien
Away
OL Lyonnes
Häcken
OH Leuven
Home
Chelsea
Juventus
Manchester City
Away
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
Inter
Home
Barcelona
Benfica
Servette FCCF
Away
Arsenal
Paris FC
OH Leuven
Home
Arsenal
Häcken
Manchester City
Away
OL Lyonnes
Real Madrid
Austria Wien
Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
OH Leuven
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Häcken
Austria Wien
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Austria Wien
Away
Bayern München
Häcken
Inter
Home
Chelsea
Roma
HB Køge
Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Servette FCCF
Home
Chelsea
Häcken
Inter
Away
Arsenal
Juventus
Servette FCCF
Home
Arsenal
Häcken
HB Køge
Away
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF
Home
Bayern München
Juventus
OH Leuven
Away
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC
Inter
Away
Bayern München
Roma
Manchester City
Home
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF
Away
Chelsea
Benfica
OH Leuven
Home
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
OH Leuven
Away
Barcelona
Roma
HB Køge
When are the Women's Champions League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 22/23 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 28/29 October
Matchday 4: 10/11 November
Matchday 5: 18/19 November
Matchday 6: 16 December
How did the draw work?
The 18 clubs were divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholder (Barcelona) being the top seed in pot 1.
The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, was determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and will play one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.
Teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team was only able to play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.