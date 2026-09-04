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2026/27 Women's Champions League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents

Friday, September 4, 2026

Six opponents have been drawn for each of the 18 teams competing in the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League league phase.

The draw was made made by ambassadors Lotta Schelin (second left) and Julia Simic (right) with presenter Pedro Pinto (left) and UEFA director of women's football Nadine Kessler
The draw was made made by ambassadors Lotta Schelin (second left) and Julia Simic (right) with presenter Pedro Pinto (left) and UEFA director of women's football Nadine Kessler UEFA

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League has been made in Nyon, with all 18 teams discovering their opponents.

The top four teams after the six matchdays will progress directly to the quarter-finals. The clubs finishing between fifth and 12th place will advance to the knockout play-offs, which will decide the remaining four slots in the last eight.

Each team's league phase opponents

Not listed in fixture order, fixture schedule with dates and times will follow

Arsenal

Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
HB Køge

Away
Barcelona
Paris FC
Inter

Austria Wien

Home
Bayern München
Juventus
Inter

Away
Chelsea
Benfica
Manchester City

Barcelona

Home
Arsenal
Paris FC
Servette FCCF

Away
Bayern München
Roma
HB Køge

Bayern München

Home
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester CIty

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Austria Wien

Benfica

Home
Bayern München
Roma
Austria Wien

Away
Arsenal
Juventus
HB Køge

Chelsea

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
Austria Wien

Away
OL Lyonnes
Häcken
OH Leuven

Häcken

Home
Chelsea
Juventus
Manchester City

Away
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
Inter

HB Køge

Home
Barcelona
Benfica
Servette FCCF

Away
Arsenal
Paris FC
OH Leuven

Inter

Home
Arsenal
Häcken
Manchester City

Away
OL Lyonnes
Real Madrid
Austria Wien

Juventus

Home
OL Lyonnes
Benfica
OH Leuven

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Häcken
Austria Wien

Manchester City

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Austria Wien

Away
Bayern München
Häcken
Inter

OH Leuven

Home
Chelsea
Roma
HB Køge

Away
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Servette FCCF

OL Lyonnes

Home
Chelsea
Häcken
Inter

Away
Arsenal
Juventus
Servette FCCF

Paris FC

Home
Arsenal
Häcken
HB Køge

Away
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF

Paris Saint-Germain

Home
Bayern München
Juventus
OH Leuven

Away
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Manchester City

Real Madrid

Home
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC
Inter

Away
Bayern München
Roma
Manchester City

Roma

Home
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Servette FCCF

Away
Chelsea
Benfica
OH Leuven

Servette FCCF

Home
OL Lyonnes
Paris FC
OH Leuven

Away
Barcelona
Roma
HB Køge

Meet the league phase teams

When are the Women's Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 22/23 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 28/29 October
Matchday 4: 10/11 November
Matchday 5: 18/19 November
Matchday 6: 16 December

How did the draw work?

The 18 clubs were divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholder (Barcelona) being the top seed in pot 1.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, was determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and will play one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.

Teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team was only able to play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.

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