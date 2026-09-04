2026/27 Women's Champions League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League has been made in Nyon, with all 18 teams discovering their opponents.

The top four teams after the six matchdays will progress directly to the quarter-finals. The clubs finishing between fifth and 12th place will advance to the knockout play-offs, which will decide the remaining four slots in the last eight.

Each team's league phase opponents

Not listed in fixture order, fixture schedule with dates and times will follow

Arsenal Home

OL Lyonnes

Benfica

HB Køge Away

Barcelona

Paris FC

Inter

Austria Wien Home

Bayern München

Juventus

Inter Away

Chelsea

Benfica

Manchester City

Barcelona Home

Arsenal

Paris FC

Servette FCCF Away

Bayern München

Roma

HB Køge

Bayern München Home

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Manchester CIty Away

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Austria Wien

Benfica Home

Bayern München

Roma

Austria Wien Away

Arsenal

Juventus

HB Køge

Chelsea Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Roma

Austria Wien Away

OL Lyonnes

Häcken

OH Leuven

Häcken Home

Chelsea

Juventus

Manchester City Away

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

Inter

HB Køge Home

Barcelona

Benfica

Servette FCCF Away

Arsenal

Paris FC

OH Leuven

Inter Home

Arsenal

Häcken

Manchester City Away

OL Lyonnes

Real Madrid

Austria Wien

Juventus Home

OL Lyonnes

Benfica

OH Leuven Away

Paris Saint-Germain

Häcken

Austria Wien

Manchester City Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Austria Wien Away

Bayern München

Häcken

Inter

OH Leuven Home

Chelsea

Roma

HB Køge Away

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Servette FCCF

OL Lyonnes Home

Chelsea

Häcken

Inter Away

Arsenal

Juventus

Servette FCCF

Paris FC Home

Arsenal

Häcken

HB Køge Away

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Servette FCCF

Paris Saint-Germain Home

Bayern München

Juventus

OH Leuven Away

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Real Madrid Home

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC

Inter Away

Bayern München

Roma

Manchester City

Roma Home

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Servette FCCF Away

Chelsea

Benfica

OH Leuven

Servette FCCF Home

OL Lyonnes

Paris FC

OH Leuven Away

Barcelona

Roma

HB Køge

Meet the league phase teams

When are the Women's Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 22/23 September

Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October

Matchday 3: 28/29 October

Matchday 4: 10/11 November

Matchday 5: 18/19 November

Matchday 6: 16 December

How did the draw work?

The 18 clubs were divided into three pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the Women's Champions League titleholder (Barcelona) being the top seed in pot 1.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, was determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against two opponents from each of the three pots and will play one opponent from each pot at home, and the other away.

Teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team was only able to play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.