2026 Ballon d'Or awards nominees revealed

The Ballon d'Or™, the most distinguished award in the world of football, will celebrate its 2026 ceremony on Monday 26 October at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, for the first time.

This year's edition carries special significance as the Ballon d'Or™, created by France Football in 1956, celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Since 2024, the award has been co-organised by France Football (owned by the L'Équipe Group) and UEFA. The choice of London as host city pays tribute to the award's inaugural winner, England's Stanley Matthews.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or™ awards will feature the following categories:

• The Men's and Women's Ballon d'Or®

• The Men's and Women's Young Talent of the Year

• The Men's and Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

• The Men's and Women's Coach of the Year

• The Men's and Women's Club of the Year

• The Men's and Women's Striker of the Year

• Sócrates Award, presented by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport for solidarity initiatives and societal causes supported by a committed champion.

Men's Ballon d'Or® 2026 nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Marc Cucurella (Spain, Chelsea/Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Luis Díaz (Colombia, Bayern München)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, Manchester United)

Gabriel (Brazil, Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal, Al-Nassr)

Marquinhos (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern München)

Willian Pacho (Ecuador, Paris Saint-Germain)

Julián Quiñones (Mexico, Al-Qadsiah)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Rodri (Spain, Manchester City/Barcelona)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

William Saliba (France, Arsenal)

Ferran Torres (Spain, Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Dayot Upamecano (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Ballon d'Or® 2026 nominees

Selma Bacha (France, OL Lyonnes)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Esmee Brugts (Netherlands, Barcelona)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern München)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Scarlett Camberos (Mexico, Club América)

Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands, Manchester City)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City Current)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Alex Greenwood (England, Manchester City)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern München)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)

Rose Lavelle (United States, Gotham FC)

Mapi León (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Lorena (Brazil, Kansas City Current)

Melvine Malard (France, Manchester United/Chelsea)

Manaka Matsukubo (Japan, North Carolina Courage/Chelsea)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Manchester City)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona/London City Lionesses)

Wendie Renard (France, OL Lyonnes)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)

Momoko Tanikawa (Japan, Bayern München)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid/OL Lyonnes)

Tessa Wullaert (Belgium, Inter/Como)

Men's Young Talent of the Year 2026 nominees

Kerim Alajbegović (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Salzburg/Juventus)

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco, Lille/Manchester City)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain/Barcelona)

Yan Diomandé (Côte d'Ivoire, Leipzig/Real Madrid)

Lennart Karl (Germany, Bayern München)

Éli Junior Kroupi (France, Bournemouth)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Johan Manzambi (Switzerland, Freiburg/Aston Villa)

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria, Leverkusen)

Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, Paris)

Women's Young Talent of the Year 2026 nominees

Veerle Buurman (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Felicia Schröder (Sweden, Häcken/Real Madrid)

Clara Serrajordi (Spain, Barcelona)

Lily Yohannes (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2026 nominees

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Joan García (Spain, Barcelona)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Dortmund)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa/Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal, Al-Ahli)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matvey Safonov (Russia, Paris Saint-Germain)

Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)

Vozinha (Cape Verde, Chaves/Colo-Colo)

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2026 nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Lorena (Brazil, Kansas City Current)

Ayaka Yamashita (Japan, Manchester City)

Men's Coach of the Year 2026 nominees

Mikel Arteta (Spain, Arsenal)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)

Unai Emery (Spain, Aston Villa)

Vincent Kompany (Belgium, Bayern München)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Coach of the Year 2026 nominees

Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, OL Lyonnes)

Andrée Jeglertz (Sweden, Manchester City)

Nils Nielsen (Denmark, Japan national team)

Pere Romeu (Spain, Barcelona)

Elena Sadiku (Sweden, Celtic/Häcken)

Men's Club of the Year 2026 nominees

Arsenal (England)

Bayern München (Germany)

Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year 2026 nominees

Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern München (Germany)

Club América (Mexico)

Manchester City (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)