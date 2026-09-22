Women's Champions League: Every Player of the Match for 2026/27
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Check out who was the official Player of the Match in every game of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.
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UEFA name a Player of the Match after every 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League game to recognise the key performers in Europe's top female club competition.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
Matchday 1
Bayern München 2-2 Manchester City – Giulia Gwinn
Inter 1-0 Häcken – Ivana Andres Sanz
Arsenal 1-0 HB Køge Women – Kyra Cooney-Cross
Juventus 1-2 Benfica – Marit Bratberg Lund
Real Madrid 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain – Felicia Schröder