Women's Champions League: Every Player of the Match for 2026/27

UEFA name a Player of the Match after every 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League game to recognise the key performers in Europe's top female club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Where to watch

Matchday 1

Bayern München 2-2 Manchester City – Giulia Gwinn

Inter 1-0 Häcken – Ivana Andres Sanz

Arsenal 1-0 HB Køge Women – Kyra Cooney-Cross

Juventus 1-2 Benfica – Marit Bratberg Lund

Real Madrid 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain – Felicia Schröder

Fixtures and results by team