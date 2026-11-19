Barcelona's Clàudia Pina and OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto jointly lead the race to finish as 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer, one goal ahead of their nearest challenger, Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen.

2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers 7 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)﻿ 6 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) 4 Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Clàudia Pina scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's 6-0 victory over Servette on Matchday 5 to move onto seven goals; level with Katoto, who opened her own campaign with a hat-trick in OL Lyonnes' 8-0 opening victory at Servette for last season's runners-up.

Graham Hansen has netted in all five of Barcelona's matches, six goals in all. Melchie Dumornay struck twice in OL Lyonnes' 2-0 win at Arsenal on Matchday 5 to sit two further back on four, alongside Gunners' forward Alessia Russo and last season's top scorer Ewa Pajor.

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, Juventus' Alba Redondo and Real Madrid's Lineth Beerensteyn are among a group of seven players on three goals.

Full scorer list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League



Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Servette 0-8 OL Lyonnes, 23/09/2026)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal 3-0 Benfica, 28/10/2026)

Vicki Bècho (OL Lyonnes 6-0 Inter, 28/10/2026)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona 6-0 Servette, 19/11/2026)

There have been four hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League, eclipsing last season's solitary three-goal salvo from Canadian Evelyne Viens for Roma against St. Pölten in the inaugural league phase.

Watch Alessia Russo hat-trick against Benfica

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League

5 Salma Paralluelo (OL Lyonnes)

4 Jule Brand (OL Lyonnes)﻿

4 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)﻿



OL Lyonnes' Salma Paralleulo, who has created five goals, and Jule Brand with four, lead the way in assists, along with Barcelona's Graham Hansen.

They are trailed by nine players on three assists each, including Juventus playmaker Eva Schatzer, Barcelona's Pajor, Bayern's Pernille Harder and Real Madrid's Felicia Schröder.

Full assists list