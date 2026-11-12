Women's Champions League 2026/27 top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto two goals clear of Caroline Graham Hansen

OL Lyonnes' Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the race to finish as 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer and is two goals ahead of her nearest challenger, Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen.

2026/27 Women's Champions League leading scorers 7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)﻿ 5 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) 4 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

4 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Katoto delivered a hat-trick in an 8-0 opening victory for last season's runners-up OL Lyonnes, away to Servette, and added two more goals against Inter on Matchday 3. She then struck another double in the 6-0 Matchday 4 triumph over Juventus to take her overall tally to seven.

Graham Hansen has netted in all four of Barcelona's matches so far, most recently striking to equalise against Arsenal in a 1-1 draw on Matchday 4.

Alessia Russo, who finished second in last season's top scorer race, delivered a three-goal performance of her own as Arsenal beat Benfica in the third round of the league phase – adding to the goal she scored against Paris FC on Matchday 2.

Alessia Russo completed her hat-trick against Benfica from the penalty spot Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A double for Clàudia Pina and a goal for Ewa Pajor in Barça's 8-0 win at HB Køge brought them level with the English forward.

Full scorer list

Most assists in the 2026/27 Women's Champions League

5 Salma Paralluelo (OL Lyonnes)



4 Jule Brand (OL Lyonnes)﻿



3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)﻿

3 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

3 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

3 Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

3 Felicia Schröder (Real Madrid)

Two OL Lyonnes players lead the way in terms of assists too in Salma Paralleulo, who has created five goals, and Jule Brand with four. They are trailed by Juventus playmaker Eva Schatzer, Barcelona duo Graham Hansen and Pajor, Bayern's Pernille Harder and Real Madrid's Felicia Schröder, whose three assists all came in her side's 3-0 win over Paris FC on Matchday 4.

Full assists list