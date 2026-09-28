WePlayStrong House on Tour visits Paris

Women's football will step beyond the pitch and into the heart of Paris as the first edition of WePlayStrong House on Tour opens its doors.

Designed as a travelling cultural pop-up, the initiative aims to celebrate women's football culture, connect French women's football communities and create a space where fans, creators, players and organisations can come together to shape the future of the game.

What is WePlayStrong House on Tour?

WePlayStrong House on Tour is WePlayStrong's newest initiative, designed as a travelling pop-up that supports the growth of women's football culture locally, in various cities across Europe, by creating inclusive spaces where football, creativity and community intersect.

The pop-up creates a platform where local stories, ideas and voices can be celebrated while building stronger connections across the women's football ecosystem.

Paris hosts the first edition

The pilot edition will take place from 1 to 4 October 2026 at Galerie Bachaumont, located at 7 rue Bachaumont, Paris 75002. The contemporary two-floor venue will become a hub for football, culture and community for four days, welcoming both dedicated fans and those discovering women's football for the first time.

Taking place during the Paris Fashion Week, the pop-up will become a meeting point for Paris' strong football heritage, vibrant creative communities and growing women's football fandom.

Four days of football, culture and creativity

Across four days, visitors will experience a community-led programme featuring exhibitions, workshops, talks, film screenings, community activities and special live moments, creating an immersive experience that celebrates women's football beyond the pitch.

Admission to the event is free, making it accessible to everyone interested in exploring the culture surrounding the women's game.

When and where is WePlayStrong House taking place in Paris and what is planned?

Key information Opening dates and times (all CET):

Thursday 1 October: 18:00 – 22:00

Friday 2 October: 14:00 – 22:00

Saturday 3 October: 10:00 – 19:00

Sunday 4 October: 10:00 – 19:00



Location:

7 rue Bachaumont, 75002 Paris, France.

The Belonging – Playing at Home art exhibition

As women's football continues to gain unprecedented visibility, the exhibition looks beyond what happens on the pitch to explore who gets to shape the images and stories around the game. Bringing together six emerging French and local creative voices, Belonging – Playing At Home offers different perspectives on identity, representation and belonging, reflecting the growing role of women not only as players and fans, but as creators and cultural voices within the game.

• A dedicated Women's Football Culture Library

• Gaming stations featuring PlayStation and EA Sports FC 27

• A community hub and play area

• A display of the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy

• Official WePlayStrong shop

The Paris pop-up will offer a selection of WePlayStrong merchandise, with all proceeds from merchandise sales going towards local organisation Graines de Footballeuses.

• The evolving Postcard Wall

• The interactive Off Mute installation

• An on-site coffee shop experience

A curated programme involving Paris' women's football cultural actors

Thursday 1 October: Opening night

The tour begins with an opening celebration from 18:00 to 22:00.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the artists behind the exhibition Belonging – Playing at Home, which explores women's place within football and the culture surrounding the game.

If you are part of the first 100 visitors, you will be offered a free drink while discovering the pop-up space before everyone else!

Friday 2 October: Stories and inspiration

On Friday evening, from 18:00 to 19:30, the House will host a presentation and signing of the book Changing Room with author Chiara Calgaro.

The session will offer visitors an opportunity to hear Chiara's experience of women's football and identity searching, and engage with her during an exclusive signing session, while meeting fellow supporters and readers.

Saturday 3 October: Community day

Saturday focuses on grassroots football and local communities.

From 11:00 to 19:00, visitors can meet local football organisations and grassroots groups working to grow the women's game across Paris and the surrounding area.

There will also be a football keychain workshop hosted by DAR Studios, starting at 11:00 and lasting until stocks runs out, allowing visitors to create personalised football-inspired keepsakes. Come early to secure your own keychain!

The day concludes with a screening of Marinette, the French biographical film telling the story of French football icon Marinette Pichon, with lead actress Garance Marillier present for the screening. The evening, taking place from 20:00 to 23:00, will offer a distinctly French women's football cultural moment, bringing together film, football and the stories that have shaped the game in France. Attendance for this event requires prior registration. More information to follow on WePlayStrong.

Sunday 4 October: Create and celebrate

The final day is dedicated to creativity and collective expression.

A mural painting workshop led by artist Cali Bernard will run from 10:00 to 13:00 and invites young girls to contribute to a collaborative artwork inspired by football culture.

In the afternoon, from 14:00 to 17:00, DAR Studios returns with a ball-painting workshop, giving participants the opportunity to transform footballs into unique artistic creations. Attendance for this event requires prior registration. More information to come on WePlayStrong.

The event concludes with the postcard ceremony and closing event from 18:00 to 19:00, bringing together messages and stories collected throughout the week.

The Postcard Chain: Connecting communities across Europe

One of the most distinctive features of the tour is the Postcard Chain, a participatory installation that invites visitors to share what football means to them.

Each city participating in the tour will contribute messages, portraits and stories before passing them on to the next destination. Over time, the installation will become a travelling archive of women's football culture across Europe, linking communities through their shared experiences and perspectives.

The beginning of a European journey

Paris represents the first chapter of a wider vision. Following the pilot edition, the concept could expand to other European cities including Berlin, Lisbon, Rome, Prague or Amsterdam, creating a growing network of cultural spaces dedicated to women's football.

Become part of our movement, join us in Paris and give us a taste of what women's football is for you.