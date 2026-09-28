Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 2 tips
Monday, September 28, 2026
Article summary
Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marit Bratberg Lund are the early pacesetters in the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football player rankings.
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There were 27 goals scored, including a hat-trick, during a thrilling Matchday 1 of UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon.
With players including Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marit Bratberg Lund setting the pace in the Fantasy player scoring rankings, we provide tips around potential selections for Matchday 2 as well as the rules and deadlines to note.
Matchday at a glance
• OL Lyonnes, who scored eight goals on Matchday 1, host Chelsea in a game expected to showcase attacking talent at both ends of the pitch.
• High-scoring Barcelona, who have two of the four top-performing Fantasy players, head to Roma – one of six teams who did not concede in the opening fixtures.
• Debutants Inter look to continue their winning start by travelling to fellow newcomers Austria Wien, who proved tough opposition for Chelsea last week.
Top-line tips
Leading Fantasy player: Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica, DEF, €4.0m)
Leading goalscorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes, FWD, €6.0m)
Most popular pick: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, FWD, €10.5m)
High-performing new 2026/27 entry: Ivana Andres Sanz (Inter, DEF, €4.0m)
Bargain suggestion: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea, MID, €5.5m)
Who were the best Fantasy performers on Matchday 1?
Benfica defender Marit Bratberg Lund (€4.0m, 19 points) picked up the most points in the opening round of fixtures by scoring twice, one goal gaining an additional point for being a free-kick from outside the box, and being named Player of the Match.
Several Barcelona and OL Lyonnes players ranked highly for goals and assists in their sides' victories: Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.5m, 18 points), hat-trick hero Marie Antoinette Katoto (€6.0m, 17 points), last season's top scorer Ewa Pajor (€10.5m, 13 points) and Melchie Dumornay (€6.5m, 13 points).
Bayern's Giulia Gwinn (€5.0m, 11 points) is the joint second-highest ranked Fantasy defender after opening the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, along with Inter's Sheila García (€4.0m, 11 points) and OL Lyonnes' Tarciane (€4.0m, 11 points).
Roma's Rachele Baldi (€5.0m, 8 points) and Chelsea's Livia Peng (€4.0m, 8 points) top the goalkeeper rankings after both kept clean sheets and made at least six saves on Matchday 1.
Which other players are in form?
Felicia Schröder (€7.5m, 9 points) followed up on her Matchday 1 goal for Real Madrid by scoring twice against UEFA Women's Europa Cup contenders Real Sociedad at the weekend. Vanessa Gilles (€5.5m, 4 points) got both goals in Bayern's 2-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday and Manuela Giugliano (€9.0m, 3 points) was on target twice for Roma at Sassoulo.
Chelsea followed up their 1-0 victory over Austria Wien by beating Women's Super League title rivals Arsenal by the same scoreline on Sunday, Alyssa Thompson (€7.5m, 3 points) scoring the decider as the Blues defence maintained the English top flight's best defensive record: one goal conceded in four games.
Rules and deadlines
Fantasy managers have two free transfers between Matchdays 1 and 2.
The Fantasy deadline for Matchday 2 is 18:45 CET on Wednesday 30 September – the kick-off time Roma vs Barcelona, Häcken vs Juventus and Paris FC vs Arsenal.
After Wednesday's fixtures are completed, Fantasy managers can bring in substitutes until the teams lock again at 18:45 CET on Thursday 1 October.
Team captaincy can also be switched to a player who has not yet played at this point, with whoever ends the matchday wearing captain's armband earning double points.
Matchday 2 fixtures
All kick-off times CET
Wednesday 30 September
Roma vs Barcelona (18:45)
Häcken vs Juventus (18:45)
Paris FC vs Arsenal (18:45)
OL Lyonnes vs Chelsea (21:00)
Benfica vs Bayern München (21:00)
Thursday 1 October
Austria Wien vs Inter (18:45)
HB Køge Women vs Servette (18:45)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Paris Saint-Germain vs OH Leuven (21:00)