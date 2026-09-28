Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 2 tips

There were 27 goals scored, including a hat-trick, during a thrilling Matchday 1 of UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon.

With players including Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marit Bratberg Lund setting the pace in the Fantasy player scoring rankings, we provide tips around potential selections for Matchday 2 as well as the rules and deadlines to note.

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Matchday at a glance

• OL Lyonnes, who scored eight goals on Matchday 1, host Chelsea in a game expected to showcase attacking talent at both ends of the pitch.

• High-scoring Barcelona, who have two of the four top-performing Fantasy players, head to Roma – one of six teams who did not concede in the opening fixtures.

• Debutants Inter look to continue their winning start by travelling to fellow newcomers Austria Wien, who proved tough opposition for Chelsea last week.

Top-line tips Leading Fantasy player: Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica, DEF, €4.0m)

Leading goalscorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes, FWD, €6.0m)

Most popular pick: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, FWD, €10.5m)

High-performing new 2026/27 entry: Ivana Andres Sanz (Inter, DEF, €4.0m)

Bargain suggestion: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea, MID, €5.5m)

Who were the best Fantasy performers on Matchday 1?

Benfica defender Marit Bratberg Lund (€4.0m, 19 points) picked up the most points in the opening round of fixtures by scoring twice, one goal gaining an additional point for being a free-kick from outside the box, and being named Player of the Match.

Several Barcelona and OL Lyonnes players ranked highly for goals and assists in their sides' victories: Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.5m, 18 points), hat-trick hero Marie Antoinette Katoto (€6.0m, 17 points), last season's top scorer Ewa Pajor (€10.5m, 13 points) and Melchie Dumornay (€6.5m, 13 points).

Bayern's Giulia Gwinn picked up 11 points for scoring as a defender against Man City on Matchday 1 UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's Giulia Gwinn (€5.0m, 11 points) is the joint second-highest ranked Fantasy defender after opening the scoring in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, along with Inter's Sheila García (€4.0m, 11 points) and OL Lyonnes' Tarciane (€4.0m, 11 points).

Roma's Rachele Baldi (€5.0m, 8 points) and Chelsea's Livia Peng (€4.0m, 8 points) top the goalkeeper rankings after both kept clean sheets and made at least six saves on Matchday 1.

Where to watch

Which other players are in form?

Felicia Schröder (€7.5m, 9 points) followed up on her Matchday 1 goal for Real Madrid by scoring twice against UEFA Women's Europa Cup contenders Real Sociedad at the weekend. Vanessa Gilles (€5.5m, 4 points) got both goals in Bayern's 2-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday and Manuela Giugliano (€9.0m, 3 points) was on target twice for Roma at Sassoulo.

Felicia Schröder has settled in quickly at her new club, Real Madrid Getty Images

Chelsea followed up their 1-0 victory over Austria Wien by beating Women's Super League title rivals Arsenal by the same scoreline on Sunday, Alyssa Thompson (€7.5m, 3 points) scoring the decider as the Blues defence maintained the English top flight's best defensive record: one goal conceded in four games.

Rules and deadlines

Fantasy managers have two free transfers between Matchdays 1 and 2.

The Fantasy deadline for Matchday 2 is 18:45 CET on Wednesday 30 September – the kick-off time Roma vs Barcelona, Häcken vs Juventus and Paris FC vs Arsenal.

﻿After Wednesday's fixtures are completed, Fantasy managers can bring in substitutes until the teams lock again at 18:45 CET on Thursday 1 October.

Team captaincy can also be switched to a player who has not yet played at this point, with whoever ends the matchday wearing captain's armband earning double points.

Fantasy rules in full