The Women's Champions League stars giving back to grassroots football

For Arsenal's Alessia Russo, Chelsea's Keira Walsh, Bayern München's Pernille Harder and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, those early experiences helped shape careers that have taken them to the highest level of the women's game.

Now, all four are giving back to grassroots football, having set up initiatives designed to create more opportunities for young players and inspire the next generation.

During UEFA Grassroots Week, they reflect on where their own journeys began, why they wanted to give something back and their advice to young players today.

Alessia Russo: 'Grassroots football is where I fell in love with the game'

When I used to get home from school, I would drop my bags off and then go straight outside. We had a little field around the corner from my house, and all the kids from my street would go out and we'd play for hours until our parents called us back in for dinner.

Grassroots football to me was where I fell in love with the game. I remember wanting to play every single night of the week and every single weekend – play with the boys, with the girls, just as much football as I could.

It inspired me to set up the Alessia Russo Foundation because I knew I had such an amazing experience in grassroots and school football when I was growing up. But I'm aware that not every child gets that opportunity.

Whether it be football, coaching or a media role, I just want to help these young girls see there is a path they can follow.

To a young girl who's dreaming of playing for England one day, I would say keep dreaming. The sky's the limit, and you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

Alessia Russo during the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal and HB Køge Getty Images

Keira Walsh: 'I want young girls to have the same chances I've had'

Some of my favourite football memories are practising with my dad on the field opposite our house. I would wait for him to come home from work, and then straight away be asking him if we could go outside and play football.

I always felt really supported. I think I was the only girl on my team, but I never knew any different. I was always welcomed.

Grassroots football gave me so much enjoyment. There's no pressure. It's not serious. You're not trying to be the next best player in the world. I think it's just being able to absolutely love playing the game.

I've always been supported by my local area. Playing for all the local teams, I felt like my community really got behind me and always wanted me to do well. So, it was important for me to support the girls' development centre there. Hopefully there'll be another footballer coming out of Rochdale.

I want the younger girls to have the same chances and opportunities I've had. To see one of them play for England one day would be amazing.

Keira Walsh playing for Chelsea Getty Images

Pernille Harder: 'My advice is to dream big'

The first five years I played football, I played with boys because there was no girls' team. But I come from a good community, a small city where there were coaches and parents who were really involved.

When I was young, there were not that many women's football players you could look up to because it wasn't shown on TV. I did have a few. I looked up to the captain of the [Danish] national team, Katrine Pedersen.

I think the lack of visibility when I was younger really inspired me to do something for the young girls in Denmark now. With all my experience in football, I can help them to develop and know what will come.

My advice for young players is to dream big, to believe in yourself, to work hard, but also keep having this joy of playing football. Enjoy it because I think all the pressure comes even earlier now, and it's so important they have this balance.

Bayern München's Pernille Harder in action during the UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images

Ewa Pajor: 'I want to make a difference for the girls'

As a young female football player, it was not easy, but I enjoyed playing with the boys every day. I think more girls play football now and have teams where they can play together.

I've been doing football camps in Poland for five years. I am very proud of this. I think women's football is growing step by step in Poland, and I want to make a difference for the girls because I know how difficult it was for me. I want them to have a place to play football.

I think they can see how much women's football has improved in the last five years, and I hope that inspires them.

Ewa Pajor scoring for Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images