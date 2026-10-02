Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 2

Chelsea duo Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton make the cut along with players from nine other clubs in the all-star 11 for UEFA Women’s Champions League Matchday 2.

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

The Blues custodian topped the goals-prevented metric with a figure of 1.02, making her the best-performing goalkeeper of the matchweek. She saved her best until last with a vital late stop from Ada Hegerberg to secure the clean sheet.

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Chelsea's dependable captain led by example away to OL Lyonnes, helping her team keep their structure and produce an impressive defensive performance which was capped by a clean sheet.

Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

A superb leader at the heart of the Juventus back line, Salvai's body of work included crucial blocks and interceptions as her team frustrated Häcken. The skipper also helped build play with her passing ability.

Ivana Andres Sanz (Inter)

Ivana's last-gasp strike earned Inter a point at Austria Wien. The goal also sealed a terrific defensive effort from the captain who made eight clearances, three interceptions and won four aerial duels out of six.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Graham Hansen's declared intention to "enjoy every moment we get to play in this tournament" was borne out by a brilliant individual contribution to Barcelona's emphatic win at Roma, where she scored either side of half-time.

Georgia Stanway (Arsenal)

The midfielder's impact was seen in decisive moments of Arsenal's draw at Paris FC as she claimed a goal and an assist. More generally, she was key to the visitors' control of the game with her creative powers.

Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

Paris FC's captain scored on the break to kick-start the comeback against Arsenal, rounding the goalkeeper with composure. She instilled fighting spirit in her team, making three tackles, recording eight ball recoveries, delivering two key passes and engaging in 12 duels.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

The forward was a constant nuisance to Real Madrid in the 1-1 draw in Manchester as she showcased her attacking range. As well as providing opportunities, she excelled with her technical quality in one-on-one situations and crossing ability.

Kyra Carusa (HB Køge)

The striker's goal and assist were the tip of the iceberg as she displayed good decision-making and posed a persistent threat to Servette. The UEFA Technical Observer praised her "big influence overall in the major moments in the match".

Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

Another player who showed leadership qualities, the Bayern forward adjusted her position to put pressure on the Benfica defence, created chances and was rewarded with her side's second goal – her 50th in the competition.

Naomie Feller (Paris Saint-Germain)

The centre-forward was directly involved in four goals against OH Leuven, scoring two and assisting two more. Feller made direct, incisive runs into dangerous spaces, and used her speed and acceleration to beat defenders in one-on-ones.