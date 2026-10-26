Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 3 tips

With Matchday 3 approaching in UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon, we provide tips around potential selections, advice on using chips and outline the deadlines.

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Matchday 3 at a glance

• Barcelona and HB Køge Women, who scored six and five goals respectively last time out, meet on Matchday 3.

• The other side to net five on Matchday 2, Paris Saint-Germain, travel to Manchester City, who are seeking a first win.

• Two teams are yet to concede a goal – Chelsea, who host Roma, and OL Lyonnes, up against Inter.

Top-line tips Leading Fantasy player: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona, MID, €9.6m) on 38 points

Most popular pick: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, FWD, €10.6m) on 22 points

Leading goalscorers: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes, FWD, €6.1m), Graham Hansen, Pajor all on three goals

Bargain suggestion: Naomie Feller (Paris SG, FWD, €6.5m) on 22 points

Best-performing defender: Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica, DEF, €4.1m) on 21 points

Best-performing goalkeepers: Ena Mahmutovic (Bayern, GK, €5.5m), Maria-Luisa Grohs (OL Lyonnes, GK, €4.0m) both on 12 points

Who are the leading Fantasy performers heading into Matchday 3?

Midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.6m, 38 points) supplied three goals and three assists in Barcelona's opening two victories. She was also named Player of the Match in both games to boost her Fantasy tally further.

Two goals and two assists for Paris Saint-Germain's summer signing Naomie Feller (€6.5m, 22 points) against OH Leuven on Matchday 2 moved the French forward level on points with Barcelona's Ewa Pajor (€10.6m, 22 points), who jointly leads the scorer rankings after finishing as top scorer in 2025/26.

Benfica's Marit Bratberg Lund (€4.1m, 21 points) remains the highest-scoring Fantasy defender, ahead of Inter's Ivana Andres Sanz (€4.1m, 20 points) who accumulated an impressive ten points on each of the first two matchdays.

Caroline Graham Hansen is on 38 points after the opening two matchdays Getty Images

Where to watch

Which players are in form?

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw (€9.5m, 9 points) scored her eighth Women's Super League goal of the season on Sunday, to extend her lead in the English domestic scorer rankings.

Defender Esmee Brugts (€5.5m, 8 points) was on target in Barcelona's 3-0 weekend victory over Granada, having picked up an impressive 71 points in last season's Fantasy.

OL Lyonnes forwards Melchie Dumornay (€6.6m, 15 points) and Ada Hegerberg (€9.0m, 6 points) each netted twice against Marseille on Saturday to occupy the first and second positions in the French Women's First Division scorer rankings.

Women's Champions League all-time top scorer Ada Hegerberg scored twice for OL Lyonnes against Marseille last weekend Getty Images

Matchday 3 preview

Limitless and Wildcard chips

For squads in need of a refresh, now might be a good time to play your Limitless or Wildcard chips. Each can only be used once.

Limitless enables you pick your dream squad, with no budget restrictions, for one matchday only. The squad returns to its previous form after the matchday is completed.

Wildcard opens up unlimited transfers ahead of the next matchday, but budget restrictions apply. Any players transferred in will stay in your squad permanently.

Rules and deadlines

Fantasy managers can utilise two free transfers between Matchdays 2 and 3.

The Fantasy deadline for Matchday 3 is 18:45 CET on Wednesday 28 October – the kick-off time in Servette vs OH Leuven, Chelsea vs Roma and Bayern München vs Real Madrid.

﻿After Wednesday's fixtures, Fantasy managers make substitutions and switch the captain's armband until the teams lock again at 18:45 CET on Thursday 29 October.

Fantasy rules in full