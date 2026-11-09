Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 4 tips

The league phase of UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon, enters its second half and we provide tips around potential selections, deadlines and chip use.

The nine Matchday 4 fixtures are scheduled across three days, but only two deadlines will apply, at 18:45 CET on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 November – meaning managers need to bring Thursday's substitutes into their line-ups ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Play Fantasy

Matchday 4 at a glance

• The 2025 and 2026 champions meet when Barcelona host Arsenal at the Camp Nou, potentially involving five of the top 11 Fantasy performers.

• Chelsea, yet to concede, have four of Fantasy's leading six defenders and visit Häcken, who have scored once in three games.

• OL Lyonnes, who have kept three clean sheets while scoring 14 goals, travel to Juventus.

Top-line tips Leading Fantasy player: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona, MID, €9.7m) on 46 points

Most popular pick: Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, FWD, €10.7m) on 31 points

Leading scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes, FWD, €6.3m) on five goals

Bargain suggestion: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea, MID, €6.2m) on 30 points

Best-performing defender: Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea, DEF, €4.7m) on 29 points

Best-performing goalkeeper: Maria-Luisa Grohs (OL Lyonnes, GK, €4.0m) on 18 points

Who are the leading Fantasy performers heading into Matchday 4?

Midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.7m, 46 points) continued her fine form by scoring a penalty against HB Køge Women on Matchday 3, extending her overall lead in the Fantasy rankings and moving on to four goals and three assists from Barcelona's opening three victories.

Her team-mate Clàudia Pina (€9.1m, 40 points) more than doubled her Fantasy total last time out by picking up 21 points for scoring twice, assisting and earning a penalty in a Player of the Match performance.

Watch Alessia Russo hat-trick against Benfica

Alessia Russo (€10.5m, 25 points) hit a Matchday 3 hat-trick against Benfica to make the Arsenal forward England's all-time leading goalscorer in the competition, while Vicki Becho (€5.9m, 18 points) also struck three times in OL Lyonnes' 6-0 triumph over Inter.

Chelsea's strong defensive performances mean four Blues defenders rank in the top six Fantasy defenders, with Kadeisha Buchanan (€4.7m, 29 points) top. Also yet to concede and with three clean sheets, OL Lyonnes' Maria-Luisa Grohs (€4.0m, 18 points) is Fantasy's leading goalkeeper.

OL Lyonnes goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs (right) with team-mate Wendie Renard Getty Images

Where to watch

Which players are in form?

Khadija Shaw (€9.5m, 17 points) scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 5-0 weekend victory over West Ham United, taking the striker to 12 goals in nine domestic games at the top of the Women's Super League scorer rankings. Russo is behind Shaw in joint-fifth position in the English domestic league's rankings after adding two more goals to her tally against Liverpool on Sunday.

Women's Champions League top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto (€6.3m, 30 points) struck twice in OL Lyonnes' 7-1 win against Lens on Saturday, while defender Esmee Brugts (€5.5m, 21 points) was one of five Barcelona players on the scoresheet against Madrid CFF the following day.

Linda Dallmann (€6.6m, 17 points) scored to help Bayern to a 3-1 success against Bremen after her assist against Real Madrid on Matchday 3.

Chelsea continue to have the toughest defence in both Europe and England, with just five goals conceded in nine Women's Super League matches and none in the league phase. Defender Ellie Carpenter (€5.0m, 22 points) has been among the Blues' standout performers this season and scored against Roma on Matchday 3.

Khadija Shaw scored her second league phase goal in a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 3 Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Matchday 3 preview

Limitless and Wildcard chips

With the league phase entering its second half and unlimited transfers at the start of the the knockout phase, Limitless and Wildcard chips offer options to refresh your squad. Each can only be used once this season.

Limitless lets you pick a squad without budget restrictions, for one matchday only. The squad returns to its previous form after the matchday is completed.

Wildcard enables unlimited transfers, but budget restrictions apply. Any players transferred in will stay in your squad permanently.

Rules and deadlines

Fantasy managers can utilise two free transfers between Matchdays 3 and 4.

With fixtures scheduled across three days, deadlines will apply at 18:45 CET on Tuesday and Wednesday – so managers need to bring Thursday's substitutes into their line-ups ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Fantasy rules in full