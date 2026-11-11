Barcelona vs Arsenal: Previous UEFA Women's Champions League meetings and head-to-head record

Barcelona host Arsenal at the Camp Nou on Thursday 12 November in one of the standout matches of Matchday 4 in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Go in-depth on previous meetings between the two sides and find out how players like Stina Blackstenius, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey have shaped this intriguing modern rivalry.

Barcelona vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record

Arsenal have the head-to-head advantage before their sixth meeting with Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, winning three of the previous five matches to Barcelona's two.

The Gunners have won each of the knockout phase meetings between the pair, while Barcelona emerged victorious in their two group stage encounters. Most notable, of course, was Arsenal's 1-0 win against the Catalan club in the 2025 final in Lisbon.

Previous meetings

Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 24/05/2025)

2024/25 Women's Champions League final highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona

Super-sub Stina Blackstenius was the hero as Arsenal defeated Barcelona in the 2025 showpiece, the Swedish forward powering across goal for the 74th-minute winner in Lisbon. Head coach Renée Slegers, only appointed on a permanent basis that January, led Arsenal to their second European crown four months later.

Highlights: Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona

A stylish Aitana Bonmatí opener set the tone for a confident Barcelona win in north London, Jennifer Hermoso then scoring either side of Fridolina Rolfö's spectacular strike. The match drew a crowd of 12,232 – a record figure for Arsenal in a women's European match at the time.

Where to watch

Highlights: Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal

Current Arsenal star Mariona Caldentey opened the scoring as Barcelona roared to victory at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in their home group stage encounter. Alexia Putellas and Asisat Oshoala struck in both halves to extend Barça's lead before Frida Maanum and Lieke Martens traded goals later on.

Arsenal 4-0 Barcelona (Round of 32, second leg, 04/10/2012)

Arsenal's Jen Beattie and Kim Little celebrate during Arsenal's second-leg victory Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Two Arsenal icons combined to complete a 7-0 aggregate win when these sides met 14 years ago. Jen Beattie scored a hat-trick, but the pick of the goals was Kim Little's superb 57th-minute volley. That effort was well set up by Rachel Yankey, who finished with three assists.

Barcelona 0-3 Arsenal (Round of 32, first leg, 26/09/2012)

The first-ever meeting between the sides in this competition resulted in an impressive Arsenal win at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barcelona made a strong start on home turf, but clinical Arsenal took control via Beattie's 31st-minute opener before Jordan Nobbs and Katie Chapman scored after the break.

Players and stats to look out for