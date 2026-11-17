Women's Champions League quarter-finals and knockout phase play-offs: Who has qualified?
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Article summary
Twelve teams will progress to the knockout phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League, with six sides eliminated.
Article top media content
Article body
OL Lyonnes and Barcelona are the first teams to confirm their progression from the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.
Four sides will advance directly to the quarter-finals and eight to the knockout phase play-offs.
The league phase concludes on Wednesday 16 December, when all nine fixtures will kick off at 21:00 CET to decide the table's final positions.
2026/27 Women's Champions League
Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout phase play-offs: OL Lyonnes, Barcelona
Elimination confirmed: None
This is the second Women's Champions League season under a league phase format.
The top four sides in the final league phase table will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in fifth to 12th place will compete in two-legged knockout phase play-offs to decide the remaining four quarter-finalists. Teams ranked 13 to 18 will be eliminated.
Women's Champions League knockout phase dates
Knockout phase draw: 18 December
Knockout phase play-offs: 3/4 and 10/11 February
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March and 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 1/2 and 8/9 May
Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw): 29 May (18:00 CET)
Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification and elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.