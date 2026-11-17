OL Lyonnes and Barcelona are the first teams to confirm their progression from the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Four sides will advance directly to the quarter-finals and eight to the knockout phase play-offs.

The league phase concludes on Wednesday 16 December, when all nine fixtures will kick off at 21:00 CET to decide the table's final positions.

2026/27 Women's Champions League Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout phase play-offs: OL Lyonnes, Barcelona Elimination confirmed: None

Latest standings

This is the second Women's Champions League season under a league phase format.

The top four sides in the final league phase table will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing in fifth to 12th place will compete in two-legged knockout phase play-offs to decide the remaining four quarter-finalists. Teams ranked 13 to 18 will be eliminated.

Bracket as it stands

Women's Champions League knockout phase dates Knockout phase draw: 18 December

Knockout phase play-offs: 3/4 and 10/11 February

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March and 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 1/2 and 8/9 May

Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw): 29 May (18:00 CET)

2027 final in Warsaw

Standings are provisional until all league phase matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA. Confirmations of qualification and elimination are based on the provisional standings and are therefore for guidance purposes only until all league phase matches are completed and final standings have been validated by UEFA.