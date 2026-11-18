Alongside her place at the heart of FC Bayern München's defence, Eriksson is also tracking South America's emerging talents for the men's team.

Despite extensive experience on the pitch, Eriksson's new role has still helped to develop her understanding of the game and may even have given her inspiration for a post-playing career.

Discovering up-and-coming talents

An initial expression of interest quickly snowballed into a job with Bayern's scouting department.

"We got a questionnaire from the club asking if we had any specific interests in coaching or scouting – I ticked that I was interested in everything," Eriksson explained.

"All of a sudden, I was told the scouting team wanted a meeting with me. From there we connected, started talking, and they gave me the opportunity to start working for them."

Now, alongside training and matches, Eriksson spends one day a week with the scouts in their office at Säbener Strasse, Bayern's headquarters.

"I work in the South American market," she said. "I keep track of the young players there, the up-and-coming talents. If there are any interesting games, I watch them. It's nice to have a routine outside of my own football."

Magdalena Eriksson in action in the UEFA Women's Champions League UEFA via Getty Images

A new way of seeing the game

Eriksson's nine league titles came while playing in Sweden, England and Germany, while she also reached the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League final with Chelsea.

After moving to Bayern in 2023, the 33-year-old has helped the club get off to an unbeaten start in Europe this season. Despite her 15-year career at the top of the game, scouting has still taught her something new.

"When I'm playing, I mostly think about football from a centre-back's perspective," she said. "But now I have to think – what are good qualities in a midfielder? What are good qualities in a winger?

"These are things I'd never really thought about before, and I think it has widened my perspective on football."

Eriksson retired from international football in November 2025 after 123 appearances for Sweden. While she has no plans to step away from playing the game entirely any time soon, scouting has opened up new possibilities for her future.

"I'm very open right now about what I want to do after football, but I think having a background in scouting is really useful for lots of different roles," she said.

"Even if I want to become a coach or a sporting director, it's really valuable that I've done this scouting. Scouting could also be what I end up doing, because I think identifying talent is really fun."