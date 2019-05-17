Where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League final

The UEFA Women's Champions League final takes place on Saturday in Budapest – kick-off 18:00CET – with fans all over the world set to tune in to watch Lyon play Barcelona.

Fans in all other territories where there is no broadcast coverage will be able to stream the action live on UEFA.tv.

Highlights will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv from midnight CET.

Where to watch: official broadcast partners (subject to update):

Europe

Balkan region: Arena Sport

Belgium: Proximus

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: O2

Denmark: Viasat

Finland: Viasat

France: Canal+, TMC

Germany: Sport1

Greece: COSMOTE

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Vodafone

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Norway: Viasat

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Eleven Sports

Romania: Telekom Romania, Digi Sport

Russia: Match TV

Spain: Barça TV, Mediapro

Slovakia: O2

Sweden: Viasat

Switzerland: SRG

United Kingdom: BT Sport

Non-Europe

Australia: SBS

Brazil: ESPN

Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand: DAZN

China: PPTV

Latin America: ESPN

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

US: Bleacher Report

In-flight/In-ship: Sport 24

