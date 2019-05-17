Where to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League final
Friday 17 May 2019
Fans across the world can enjoy Saturday's final between Lyon and Barcelona thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live streaming.
The UEFA Women's Champions League final takes place on Saturday in Budapest – kick-off 18:00CET – with fans all over the world set to tune in to watch Lyon play Barcelona.
Fans in all other territories where there is no broadcast coverage will be able to stream the action live on UEFA.tv.
Highlights will also be available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv from midnight CET.
Where to watch: official broadcast partners (subject to update):
Europe
Balkan region: Arena Sport
Belgium: Proximus
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: O2
Denmark: Viasat
Finland: Viasat
France: Canal+, TMC
Germany: Sport1
Greece: COSMOTE
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: Vodafone
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Norway: Viasat
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Romania: Telekom Romania, Digi Sport
Russia: Match TV
Spain: Barça TV, Mediapro
Slovakia: O2
Sweden: Viasat
Switzerland: SRG
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Non-Europe
Australia: SBS
Brazil: ESPN
Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand: DAZN
China: PPTV
Latin America: ESPN
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
US: Bleacher Report
In-flight/In-ship: Sport 24