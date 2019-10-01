Dates, access list: Road to Gothenburg 2020/21

The 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final will be played that May at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, and the season's dates and provisional access list have been released.

Dates: road to Gothenburg



Qualifying round draw: 19 June 2020 (Nyon)

Qualifying round: 12, 15 & 18 August 2020

Round of 32 draw: 21 August 2020 (Nyon)

Round of 32: 7/8 & 14/15 October 2020

Round of 16 draw: 19 October 2020 (Nyon)

Round of 16: 11/12 & 18/19 November 2020

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 27 November 2020 (Nyon)

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 30 March/1 April 2021

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May 2021

Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Entries

The 12 highest-ranking nations in the UEFA Women's Champions League association coefficient rankings at the end of 2018/19 will be guaranteed two entries: France, Germany, England, Sweden, Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway and Kazakhstan (the first time for the Netherlands and Kazakhstan). All other entrant associations will have one representative, while the defending champions will also take part if they have not already qualified via their league (making it possible for one country to have three clubs involved).

The holders and a certain number of teams from the 12 top-ranked nations will have byes to the last 32 with the rest starting in the qualifying round, with the exact total determined by the volume of entries. Possible round allocations can be found in the provisional access list.

Final venue: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg



A short distance from the Ullevi stadium, which staged several UEFA and European Cup Winners' Cup finals, Gamla Ullevi opened in 2009 – replacing another arena of the same name. It was the venue for four games at UEFA Women's EURO 2013, including the opening match and a semi-final, as well as four 2009 UEFA European Under-21 Championship fixtures. Gamla Ullevi is the regular home of the Sweden women's national team as well as clubs GAIS, IFK Göteborg and Örgryte.

It will be the first time that a UEFA Women's Champions League final has been played in Sweden, but that nation was the venue on four occasions when the old UEFA Women's Cup was decided over two legs. Umeå's Gammliavallen held the first leg in 2003, 2007 and 2008 when that club reached the final, while in 2004 they hosted FFC Frankfurt at the Råsunda Stadium in Stockholm – whose Olympic Stadium also staged Djurgården v Turbine Potsdam a year later. The final will form part of celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of Gothenburg's founding.