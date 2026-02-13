Official Hospitality at the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final
Friday, February 13, 2026
23 May 2026 | Oslo, Norway
Make the most of the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final at Ullevaal Stadion and secure your Official Hospitality packages in the Sports Bar.
Included in hospitality
✅ Prolonged hospitality service 2 hours before and 60 minutes post-match
✅ Selection of local and international dishes
✅ Wine, beer and soft drinks
✅ Wi-Fi
Sports Bar
📍 Location
Corner of main stand (Level 4)
🏟️ Seats
Category 1 seats on main stand
🔢 Minimum order
1 package
💶 Price*
€450
*Per person, excl. VAT (12% on ticket and 25% on catering & services)
Book with confidence
✅ Official Hospitality managed by UEFA
🍷 High-quality service
🔒 Payment protected
💬 Efficient customer support
Contact
UEFA Events SA
Route de Genève 46
1260 Nyon
Switzerland
Any questions? Contact us at hospitality@uefa.ch