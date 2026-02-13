Official Hospitality at the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final

Make the most of the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final at Ullevaal Stadion and secure your Official Hospitality packages in the Sports Bar.

Included in hospitality

✅ Prolonged hospitality service 2 hours before and 60 minutes post-match

✅ Selection of local and international dishes

✅ Wine, beer and soft drinks

✅ Wi-Fi

Sports Bar

📍 Location

Corner of main stand (Level 4)

🏟️ Seats

Category 1 seats on main stand

🔢 Minimum order

1 package

💶 Price*

€450

*Per person, excl. VAT (12% on ticket and 25% on catering & services)

Book with confidence

✅ Official Hospitality managed by UEFA

🍷 High-quality service

🔒 Payment protected

💬 Efficient customer support

