UEFA Women's EURO 2022: Show Your Heart

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 has celebrated the one-year-to-go milestone by launching Show Your Heart, a new campaign aiming to drive record reach and engagement with the competition taking place in England from 6 July next year.

Show Your Heart showcases to the world the quality, grit, determination and heart that the game's top women exhibit in their play. The campaign will also invite fans, new and old, to show their heart in return when the tournament kicks off next year.

In addition to exciting content and competitions to take part in throughout the year, fans will also be granted exclusive and unprecedented access to the game through leading players from each of Women's EURO 2022's 16 qualified nations.

The players participating include: Alex Popp (Germany), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Ingrid Engen (Norway), Lucy Bronze (England), Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France), Nadezhda Smirnova (Russia), Nora Heroum (Finland), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland), Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland), Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Iceland), Sarah Zadrazil (Austria), Tessa Wullaert (Belgium) and Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands).

What's more, UEFA will soon launch an exciting competition allowing supporters to get closer than ever to the tournament by selecting 16 super fans to represent their national teams as official UEFA Women's EURO 2022 fan ambassadors. Those interested in the fan ambassador competition are encouraged to follow @UEFAWomensEURO for more details and entry guidelines.