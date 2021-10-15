UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final tournament draw: all you need to know

The draw for the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final tournament at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse will be streamed live from 18:00 CET on Thursday 28 October.

Special guests from the worlds of sport and music will come together to celebrate the pinnacle of the European women’s game and enjoy live music performances. We will find out who the 16 contenders will play from 6 to 31 July, with 31 matches across England.

England are placed in position 1 of Group A and the 15 teams involved in the draw have been classified on the basis of the national team coefficient rankings, for which their results in the following competitions are used: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 (qualifying and finals), 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup (qualifying and finals), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (qualifying group stage).

The teams are divided into four seeding pots, with each group to contain one nation from each seeding tier. Pot 1 comprises three teams (including holders Netherlands) since England have already been allocated to position 1 in Group A; in this pot the teams are allocated to position 1 of the other groups in alphabetical order.

All other seeding pots consist of four teams each, which are allocated randomly to positions 2 to 4 in each group. For this purpose, four additional pots (Pots A–D) with three balls each are used – Pot A: positions A2, A3 and A4; Pot B: positions B2, B3 and B4; Pot C: positions C2, C3 and C4; Pot D: positions D2, D3 and D4. The group positions determine the order of matches in the group stage, as outlined in the match schedule.

Seeding pots Placed in position 1 of Group A: England (hosts) Pot 1: Netherlands (holders), Germany, France Pot 2: Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy Pot 3: Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria Pot 4: Iceland, Russia, Finland, Northern Ireland

The draw starts with Pot 1 from where the teams are drawn to fill position 1 in each group: one ball is drawn and the team assigned to position 1 of Group B; a second ball is drawn and the team assigned to position 1 of Group C; the last ball is drawn and the team assigned to position 1 of Group D.

The draw continues with Pot 2. A ball is drawn and the team assigned to Group A. In order to determine the position of the drawn team within Group A (i.e. A2, A3 or A4), a ball is drawn from Pot A. A second ball is drawn from Pot 2 and is assigned to Group B. Once again, to determine the position of the team within Group B, a ball is drawn from Pot B. The same procedure is repeated for Groups C and D consecutively until all balls from Pot 2 have been drawn and the teams positioned in each group. When Pot 2 has been emptied, the draw proceeds to Pot 3 and then to Pot 4, using the same procedure as for Pot 2.

Who will be making the draw?

Fans tuning in will see a star-studded show, co-hosted by former England international Alex Scott and BBC presenter Gabby Logan. The groups will be drawn and announced by five-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner Camille Abily from France, three-time UEFA Women’s EURO winner Anja Mittag of Germany, Sweden's all-time top scorer Lotta Schelin, England's top scorer Kelly Smith, and some current English Premier League players.

The ticket ballot will open after the draw ends at 19:00 CET and will run until 19:00 CET on 16 November

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)