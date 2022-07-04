England vs Austria Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Hosts England meet Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 on Wednesday 6 July.

England vs Austria at a glance When: Wednesday 6 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: Group A, Matchday 1

Where to watch England vs Austria on TV

Meet the teams: England

What do you need to know?

The wait is over. It has been a long time coming, but the 13th UEFA Women's EURO is upon us. Hopes are high for hosts England, who have so often reached the business end of the tournament but are yet to go all the way – in Sarina Wiegman, they have a coach who lifted the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017. Austria's pedigree does not compare, but they surprised plenty of observers by reaching the last four on their debut five years ago and will again be looking to make a name for themselves by spoiling the party at Old Trafford.

Possible starting line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Williamson, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Austria: Zinsberger; Hanshaw, Schnaderbeck, Georgieva, Wienroither; Puntigam, Makas, Feiersinger, Zadrazil, Kolb; Billa

Meet the teams: Austria

Reporters' views

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

Unbeaten in 14 matches since Sarina Wiegman took charge, England earned comfortable wins against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland recently and it's hard to see Austria denying them at Old Trafford. For the Women's EURO curtain-raiser, Wiegman should play her best starting line-up. Expect Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead to be too hot to handle on the wings and the blossoming Millie Bright/Alex Greenwood centre-back pairing to be formidable at the back.

Joanna Kozak, Austria reporter

Austria were outstanding in qualifying, and the feeling in the camp is that this team is even better than the one that reached the semi-finals five years ago. Austria have versatility, and a great blend of experience and youth, but history is against them for this opener: their record against England is seven games, seven losses. Their approach will likely be to stay firm at the back and hope the in-form Nicole Billa can do damage at the other end of the pitch.

Form guide

Austria celebrate a friendly goal against Belgium BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

England

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Switzerland 0-4 England, 30/06

Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (L 0-3 vs Netherlands)

Austria

Last six games: WWLWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Belgium 0-1 Austria, 26/06

Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (0-0, L 0-3pens vs Denmark)

View from the camps

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "I think we are in a very good place. We always have things to improve. It's very nice to play and learn from friendlies, but it really starts on Wednesday. We say all the time that we have a team of 23 and all can play."

Irene Fuhrmann, Austria coach: "It's a great honour for us to be able to start this tournament in an incomparable stadium. It will be a real highlight for every one of us. We'll need three faultless games in order to spring a surprise and get through this group."