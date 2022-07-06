Germany vs Denmark Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Germany meet Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Friday 8 July.

Germany vs Denmark at a glance When: Friday 8 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brentford Community Stadium, London

What: Group B, Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs Denmark on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Meet the teams: Germany

Denmark ended Germany's pursuit of a seventh successive Women's EURO title with a 2-1 win in the 2017 quarter-finals, Therese Nielsen hitting the late winner in Rotterdam. However, if there is evidence that Germany are no longer invincible, the Danes will be under no illusion as to the task that awaits them at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Possible starting line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Magull, Däbritz; Huth, Schüller, Bühl.

Denmark: Christensen; Veje, Ballisager, Sevecke; Thomsen, Jung Pedersen, Troelsgaard, Svava; Madsen, Harder, ﻿Bruun.

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Denmark

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has made no secret of the fact that their full focus has been on preparing for this game. After strolling through the qualifying rounds, they now have a chance to avenge their 2017 quarter-final defeat against Denmark. With a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, including Frauen Bundesliga top scorer Lea Schüller, all eyes will be on seeing how the defence – bolstered by the return of Marina Hegering – holds up. Getting off to a good start will be crucial for Germany.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

This opening match for Denmark could very well turn out to be decisive. The Danes have great respect for their German counterparts, but they still see opportunities to punish them if they leave too much space in behind. We will see a Danish team that will try to play through and past the German pressure and attempt to take advantage of speedy wingers. Look out for forward Pernille Harder, wing-back Sofie Svava and defender Katrine Veje.

Form guide

Germany

Last six games: WLWLLD (most recent first)

Last match: Germany 7-0 Switzerland, 24/06

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-1 vs Denmark)

Denmark

Last six games: LWWWWL (most recent first)

Last match: Denmark 1-2 Norway, 29/06

Women's EURO 2017: runners-up (L 4-2 vs Netherlands)

View from the camps

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "Other nations don't know exactly what we're capable of at the moment. That can be a huge advantage for us. It will be very close at this European Championship and it will also depend on the luck of the game and the little things. We will have cool opponents who can really do something."

Lars Søndergaard, Denmark coach: "What we have been anticipating for a very long time is approaching. We should be looking forward to this tournament, which I'm sure will be fantastic. We're in a good place. How good it is will show when it all begins. But the feeling is good."

Katrine Veje, Denmark defender: "We know what the Germans can do. I played against Bayern in the Champions League with Malmö, and they are just insanely good technically and have pace beyond compare. So we need to be brave and avoid being pressed."