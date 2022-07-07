Netherlands vs Sweden Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Netherlands meet Sweden at Bramall Lane in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C on Saturday 9 July.

Netherlands vs Sweden at a glance When: Saturday 9 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

What: Group C, Matchday 1

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Netherlands vs Sweden on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2017 highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden

Winners of the inaugural Women's EURO in 1984, Sweden remain big-hitters (they were runners-up in the last two Olympic finals), so their elimination by hosts the Netherlands in the 2017 quarter-finals was a significant result. The Dutch, of course, went on to win the trophy, and this rematch against Sweden is certainly not an easy start to their title defence.

Possible starting line-ups

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen, Van de Donk, Spitse; Roord, Miedema, Martens

Sweden: Lindahl; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Glas; Seger, Asllani, Angeldahl; Rolfö, Hurtig, Rytting Kaneryd

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Meet the teams: Netherlands

With key figures like Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk only having recently returned from injury, allied with a 5-1 thumping by England at the end of June, it's fair to say that the Dutch team's preparations for the tournament have not been flawless. That said, the mood in the camp is upbeat and defiant. The players see the opening match against one of the tournament favourites as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that they do not intend to relinquish their hold on the European crown without a fight.

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

Sweden are coming to this tournament in really good spirits with a tight group of players that have a strong belief that this will be the time they go all the way. They will be tested immediately against the reigning champions, Netherlands, to whom they also lost in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago. But this is a stronger Swedish side and, despite one of the team's key players Stina Blackstenius being a doubt ahead of the match, the expectations for Peter Gerhardsson's squad are still as high.

Form guide

Netherlands

Last six games: WWLWWL (most recent first)

Last match: Netherlands 2-0 Finland, 02/07

Women's EURO 2017: winners (W 4-2 vs Denmark)

Women's EURO 2022 Inside View: Sweden

Sweden

Last six games: WDWDWW (most recent first)

Last match: Sweden 3-1 Brazil, 28/06

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 2-0 vs Netherlands)

View from the camps

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "We won't start the tournament as the best, and I think we've accepted that, but we really believe in our qualities and that every minute and every game we get together will only make us stronger. They know the quality of Sweden and have great respect for them but we also see lots of opportunity. Sweden were probably the best team in the Olympics, although they fell just short, and they've done well to continue moving forward. They are a very experienced team with great communication on and off the pitch. Will have to be at our best."

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "It's a tough first game. It's always good to start well because if you win this kind of game you show a high level from the start. Then hopefully it's a long tournament and you can grow into it."