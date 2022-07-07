France vs Italy Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

France meet Italy at New York Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Sunday 10 July.

France vs Italy at a glance When: Sunday 10 July, 21:00 CET

Where: New York Stadium, Rotherham

What: Group D, Matchday 1

Where to watch France vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Meet the teams: France

Lyon's success in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League final has underlined France's potential in their seventh successive Women's EURO. They have yet to make it beyond the quarter-finals but they have class throughout their squad, daunting captain Wendie Renard anchoring their defence. Runners-up in 1993 and 1997, Italy have endured leaner years but are back on the rise and will not cave in to their neighbours easily.

Possible starting line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Karchaoui, Mbock Bathy, Torrent; Matéo, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Katoto, Cascarino

Italy: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Cernoia; Bergamaschi, Girelli, Bonansea

Reporters' views

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

Meet the teams: Italy

France may have long dominated the Women's Champions League thanks to Lyon, but the national side are yet to progress beyond the last eight at a Women's EURO. This team, though, led by Corinne Diacre and combining the experience of the likes of Wendie Renard with the youth of Selma Bacha, is out to buck the trend.

Vieri Capretta, Italy reporter

France are favourites so Italy will try to play in an intelligent fashion, focusing on their strengths of remaining compact, maintaining defensive discipline and making the most of any France mistakes. Starting with a win would be some achievement for the Azzurre, but avoiding defeat could be just as important.

Form guide

France

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: France 7-0 Vietnam, 01/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 1-0 vs England)

Italy

Last six games: DWWDWW (most recent first)

Last match: Italy 1-1 Spain, 01/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group B (W1 D0 L2)

View from the camps

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "The contribution of young and experienced players shows a good blend. We have high ambitions, but now it's up to us to go out and play. Every nation improves and evolves as the federations put more and more resources into women's football. You can see that when you look at the magnitude of this EURO."

Milena Bertolini, Italy coach: "The first match is the most important because it sets the mood for the whole group stage. Playing against France is hard, but we'll do the best we can. Starting well is fundamental to setting the mood. Our goal is to get out of the group. We know it won't be easy because there are good teams in our group, strong teams from a physical and technical point of view."