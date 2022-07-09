England vs Norway Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

England meet Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A on Monday 11 July.

England vs Norway at a glance When: Monday 11 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium﻿, Brighton & Hove

What: Group A, Matchday 2

Where to watch England vs Norway on TV

What do you need to know?

With both sides on long winning runs, something has to give at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium as the front-runners meet in Group A. Norway ended a bleak run at EURO finals with a storming 4-1 win against Northern Ireland on Matchday 1 but will not have forgotten that England knocked them out of the last two World Cups. The Lionesses defeat of Austria was less emphatic, but a partisan crowd might help them become the first side to book a knockout round place.

Possible starting line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Williamson, Walsh; Stanway, Mead, Hemp; White

Norway: Pettersen; Sønstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg

Reporters' views

Lynsey Hooper, England reporter

I suspect Sarina Wiegman will return to a back four, knowing the attacking threat Norway possess, so we could see the return of Alex Greenwood alongside Millie Bright at centre-back. This in turn would push captain Leah Williamson up into a midfield role. With her Player of the Match performance against Austria, Georgia Stanway might have done enough to retain her place, whilst there could be some caution not to use Fran Kirby in back-to-back games after her return from a fatigue problem. We're all expecting this match to decide the winners of Group A and I don't think it will disappoint.

Philip O'Connor, Norway reporter

After cruising to a 4-1 win over Northern Ireland in their opening game, Norway will face an entirely different challenge when they take on the hosts in Brighton. Led by Ada Hegerberg, the Norwegians played some blinding attacking football in their opening game, but here the focus will be on captain Maren Mjelde and how she marshals her defence to stop the English attack.

Form guide

England

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: England 1-0 Austria, 06/07

Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (L 0-3 vs Netherlands)

Norway

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland, 07/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group A (W0 D0 L3)

View from the camps

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "I'm not frustrated [by the performance against Austria]. I just think we can do better. Sometimes we were rushing. We have to be a little calmer in the final third, we were a little rushed. We did create lots of chances but the final touch or choice: we can do that better."

Martin Sjögren, Norway coach: "We could have scored a couple of more in the first half [against Northern Ireland]. I'm very pleased with the first 45 minutes, but then Northern Ireland came back, we got a bit sloppy and we can't do that in a big tournament because then you will get punished, which we were. But then we bounced back quite quickly, so I'm very, very happy with our form."