France vs Belgium Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

France meet Belgium at New York Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Thursday 14 July.

France vs Belgium at a glance When: Thursday 14 July, 21:00 CET

Where: New York Stadium, Rotherham

What: Group D, Matchday 2

What do you need to know?

Women's EURO highlights: France 5-1 Italy

France laid down a real marker with a blistering first-half performance against Italy on Sunday, Grace Geyoro scoring a hat-trick before the break in a 5-1 win. They are strong favourites to add another three points in Rotherham on Thursday to seal a quarter-final spot with a game to spare. Belgium were second best in their opener against Iceland but showed their mettle by battling back to earn a 1-1 draw – they will need a lot more where that came from.

Who needs what to go through?

Possible starting line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Katoto, Cascarino

Belgium: Evrard; Cayman, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens; Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans; Wullaert, Eurlings; De Caigny﻿

Misses next match if booked: Davina Philtjens, Justine Vanhaevermaet

Reporters' views

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

It was almost a perfect start for France against Italy: straight into the groove. How do you follow that up? With a win on Bastille Day, of course. The Marseillaise will be belted out a few decibels higher and Belgium may end the evening in a bit of a daze, with their ears ringing in every sense – they were underwhelming against Iceland. Les Bleues will be confident of advancing with a game to spare.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

France are the powerhouses of Group D, as they proved with their first-half dismantling of Italy. Belgium will have to play with a lot of focus, confidence and energy, and there's no room for errors or hesitation. The defence will really have to be at the top of their game given the threat France carry going forward. Lose sight of them – even for a moment – and it could be game over.

Form guide

Women's EURO highlights: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

France

Last six games: WWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: France 5-1 Italy, 10/07

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (L 1-0 vs England)

Belgium

Last six games: DWLWLW (most recent first)

Last match: Belgium 1-1 Iceland, 10/07

Women's EURO 2017: third in Group A (W1 D0 L2)

View from the camps

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "It was not the perfect game against Italy, but the first half was almost perfect! We must remain humble; we still have work to do."

