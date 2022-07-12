Italy vs Iceland Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Italy meet Iceland at Manchester City Academy Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group D on Thursday 14 July.

Italy vs Iceland at a glance When: Thursday 14 July, 18:00 CET

Where: Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester

What: Group D, Matchday 2

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Italy vs Iceland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

France did nothing to harm their tag as Group D favourites when they dismantled Italy on Sunday, but on paper there is little to choose between the other three teams in the section. Two of the three meet in Manchester, both knowing that victory would represent a huge step towards the quarter-finals. Iceland impressed at the same venue in their opener but had to settle for a draw with Belgium, while the Azzurre can take heart from a much-improved second-half showing against the French.

Who needs what to go through?

Possible starting line-ups

Italy: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Simonetti, Giugliano, Caruso; Bergamaschi, Girelli, Bonansea

Misses next match if booked: Lisa Boattin, Sara Gama, Flaminia Simonetti

Iceland: S. Sigurdardóttir; Atladóttir, Viggósdóttir, Arnardóttir, Gísladóttir; Brynjarsdóttir, Gunnarsdóttir, G. Jónsdóttir; Vilhjálmsdóttir, Thorvaldsdóttir, S. Jónsdóttir

Reporters' views

Vieri Capretta, Italy reporter

It's now or never for Italy, who need a positive result to keep their hopes alive after Sunday's chastening loss to France. The unity within the camp is one of their biggest strengths, so we can expect a reaction.

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

Iceland are still masters of their own destiny and enjoyed a day off on Tuesday to recharge. Iceland always bring physical strength and commitment but lacked quality in the final third against Belgium. They must take full advantage of Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir's runs and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir's crosses, with both really catching the eye on Sunday. There will be hundreds of Icelanders in the stands to cheer them on, perhaps the extra power needed for such a decisive match.

Form guide

Italy

Last six games: LDWWDW (most recent first)

Last match: France 5-1 Italy, 10/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group B (W1 D0 L2)

Iceland

Last six games: DWWWLW (most recent first)

Last match: Belgium 1-1 Iceland, 10/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group C (W0 D0 L3)

View from the camps

Piemonte: 'Italy can bounce back'

Milena Bertolini, Italy coach: "We knew a win or even a draw against France would be difficult, so the focus is on the next two games now. The response in the second half against France was good. We need to understand what went wrong, learn from our mistakes, work hard and look ahead – the next two games are crucial."

Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Iceland midfielder: "It will be a really difficult game. Italy are completely different to the Belgium team. They play fast, so we have to set ourselves up a bit differently. Italy are a very good team, ranked among the best, so we have to prepare like we are going into a decisive final."

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Iceland defender: "We're as determined to win the next match as we were the last. We're here to collect as many points as possible, and now we've got one our focus is on more. The mood in the camp remains good; now we're trying to maintain the right levels of excitement and focus."