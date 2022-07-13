Austria vs Norway Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Austria meet Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A on Friday 15 July.

Austria vs Norway at a glance When: Friday 15 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium﻿, Brighton & Hove

What: Group A, Matchday 3

Where to watch Austria vs Norway on TV

What do you need to know?

Both teams head into this group stage decider with a quarter-final spot in their sights. Austria, buoyed by their 2-0 defeat of Northern Ireland on Matchday 2, need only avoid defeat to reach the last eight. Norway, though, must not only dust themselves down from that record-breaking loss to England; they have to win.

Who needs what to go through?

Possible starting line-ups

Austria: Zinsberger; Schiechtl, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Höbinger, Feiersinger; Billa

Norway: Pettersen; Tuva Hansen, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg

Reporters' views

Joanna Kozak, Austria reporter

It's a straight shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals. Irene Fuhrmann's team, in need of just a point, are not lacking in confidence following Monday's win against Northern Ireland and their eye-catching display against England in the tournament opener. They have avoided defeat by Norway only once before, however, and will need to decide whether they look to stick or twist from the start.

Philip O'Connor, Norway reporter

Left reeling by the 8-0 loss to England, Norway coach Martin Sjögren and his squad have gone over that game in detail in an effort to put it behind them as the focus shifts to the final group assignment against Austria. Expect to see them revert to a 4-4-2 formation and more of the kind of attacking football that they displayed in the opener against Northern Ireland as they chase the victory they need.

Form guide

Austria

Last six games: WLWWLW (most recent first)

Last match: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland, 11/07﻿

Women's EURO 2017: semi-finals (0-0, L 0-3pens vs Denmark)

Norway

Last six games: LWWWWW (most recent first)

Last match: England 8-0 Norway, 11/07

Women's EURO 2017: fourth in Group A (W0 D0 L3)

View from the camps

Barbara Dunst, Austria midfielder: "It'll be a really great match against Norway. Both teams are full of attacking prowess. It'll be a cracker of a match for the fans."

Martin Sjögren, Norway coach: "This is about working hard to turn it around; there is a good opportunity for us to get to the quarter-finals."