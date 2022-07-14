Denmark vs Spain Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Denmark meet Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B on Saturday 16 July.

Denmark vs Spain at a glance When: Saturday 16 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Brentford Community Stadium, London

What: Group B, Matchday 3

Where to watch Denmark vs Spain on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The 2017 runners-up against one of the pre-tournament favourites: only one can go through behind Group B winners Germany. Spain's slick passing caught the eye in England, but so too has their early vulnerability at the back (they have been 1-0 down inside three minutes in both games to date) and lack of end product. Coach Jorge Vilda is confident that at some point it will click and when it does they will be a fearsome prospect. Denmark, who bounced back from a chastening opening defeat by Germany to beat Finland, will hope that does not happen on Saturday.

Possible starting line-ups

Denmark: Christensen; Veje, Ballisager, Sevecke; Thrige, Junge, Kühl, Thomsen; Madsen, Harder, Bruun

Spain: Paños; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Guijarro, Guerrero; Bonmatí; L García, González, Caldentey

Reporters' views

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

It's crunch time! Denmark must win to qualify for the quarter-finals; Spain need at least a point to get out of the group. Spain are favourites, but as soon as the whistle sounds anything can happen. Denmark are hungry for more after their narrow victory over Finland, and confidence in the camp is riding high ahead of this make-it-or-break-tie – not least because Pernille Harder, captain and talisman, is fit to play after shaking off a knock.

Simon Hart, Spain reporter

After the end of their 24-match unbeaten run against Germany, several question marks accompany Spain into this crunch contest. Can they cut out the expensive errors at the back? Who is going to add that cutting edge in attack? With Laia Aleixandri a doubt with a muscle niggle, Irene Guerrero may return in the middle while up front it remains to be seen if Vilda retains the mobile Lucía García as his No9, brings back Esther González, or springs another surprise.

Form guide

Denmark

Last six games: WLLWWW (most recent first)

Last match: Denmark 1-0 Finland, 12/07﻿

Women's EURO 2017: runners-up (L 4-2 vs Netherlands)

Spain

Last six games: LWDWWD (most recent first)

Last match: Germany 2-0 Spain, 12/07﻿

Women's EURO 2017: quarter-finals (0-0, L 5-3pens vs Austria)

View from the camps

Lars Søndergaard, Denmark coach: "It's a good feeling going into this match, knowing that a victory will take us through and that it doesn't have to be by four or five goals. But it will be hard. Once again we are up against a really strong team."

Jorge Vilda, Spain coach: "We have to be calm. The team did what was asked of them [against Germany] – we created chances and if we carry on like that, the goals will come."