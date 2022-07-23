Germany vs France Women's EURO preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Germany and France meet at Stadium MK in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday 27 July.

Germany vs France at a glance When: Wednesday 27 July, 21:00 CET

Where: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

What: Second Women's EURO semi-final

What do you need to know?

As they head into their tenth Women's EURO semi-final, no team has a competition pedigree quite like Germany. Germany (or West Germany) have won eight of the 12 editions of the competition to date but did not start the 2022 finals as runaway favourites: they unexpectedly bowed out in the quarter-finals of the 2017 edition, and the evolution of the game across the continent means that teams are no longer quite as daunted by Germany as they once were.

France have yet to beat their neighbours in four competitive games (three defeats over 90 minutes followed by a penalty shoot-out loss at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup finals in Canada) but will certainly fancy their chances of breaking that duck. Coming to England not quite as heavily tipped as in other recent tournaments, Les Bleues have made it to their first Women's EURO semi-final, with a host of players from UEFA Women's Champions League winners Lyon hoping to make it a double celebration this summer.

Possible starting line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Däbritz; Magull; Huth, Bühl; Popp

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Reporters' views

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

I'm excited at the prospect of watching two attack-minded sides going for each other, with France's pace sure to test Germany's rearguard. The DFB-Frauen are the only side yet to concede in this tournament, but goalkeeper Merle Frohms can expect to be busy against a side that had 33 shots in their 1-0 quarter-final win against the Netherlands. Knowing that Germany have never lost to Les Bleues at a major tournament lends more drama to this encounter, especially with a place in the final on the line.

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

There are nights in football when you know history is going to be made. For France, that was 23 July 2022, Corinne Diacre's side forced to wait for extra time and a penalty to finally overcome the Netherlands – and finally get past the last eight at a Women's EURO. With France's substitutes having shone as brightly as the starters, this team will believe their story can continue to the final on 31 July, but first they must get past a Germany team they have never defeated when it matters. In a tournament of historic firsts for Les Bleues, who is to say they cannot set that record right as well?

View from the camps

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "We know that France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace. We'll give everything we have on Wednesday. I believe France also respect us after our performance [in the quarter-finals]. From that point of view, it's going to be a game of equals."

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything. This group is doing well; we have a semi-final to prepare for now, calmly. We will savour... getting through, and we are taking it step by step as always﻿."

Form guide

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)

Quarter-finals

Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)

Story so far: Germany may have flown under the radar heading into the tournament, but they wasted no time announcing their intentions of reclaiming the trophy for a record-extending ninth time. Tough tests against 2017 runners-up Denmark and a highly touted Spain did not rattle them as they topped the group with a match to spare, before beating Finland. Final group tally: nine goals scored, none conceded.

Austria rattled them much more in the quarter-finals than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but Germany's all-for-one attitude persisted. Their defence has been solid, while Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and a resurgent Alex Popp have been effective at the other end. Their team spirit can take them a long way, coupled with their mix of experienced and young players who seem to be finding their groove at the perfect time.

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals



28/06/1989: West Germany 1-1aet, 4-3pens Italy (Leimbach)

11/07/1991: Italy 0-3 Germany (Fredrikshavn)

30/06/1993: Italy 1-1aet, 4-3pens Germany (Rimini)

11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: W6-2)

09/07/1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)

04/07/2001: Germany 1-0 Norway (Ulm)

15/06/2005: Germany 4-1 Finland (Preston)

07/09/2009: Germany 3-1 Norway (Helsinki)

24/07/2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)

Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham)

Quarter-finals

France 1-0aet Netherlands (Rotherham)﻿

Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first). However, they have not looked as comfortable since.

A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Diacre's side, though an injury to Marie-Antoinette Katoto (billed as a potential finals star) was a blow. They shuffled their pack for a 1-1 draw against Iceland, then eliminated the Netherlands in an exhausting quarter-final, creating a host of chances but only progressing thanks to an Ève Périsset penalty in extra time.

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

none