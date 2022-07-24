Women's Champions League and Women's EURO double winners
Sunday 24 July 2022
Twelve Germans have done it but can France's five Lyon players follow suit by winning the UEFA Women's Champions League and Women's EURO titles in the same summer?
The UEFA Women's Cup was first contested in 2001/02 and two decades on UEFA Women's EURO 2022 marks the fifth year in which players have had the chance to win the continent's top club and national-team trophies in the same summer.
So far only 12 German players have achieved that feat: five in both 2005 and 2009, then two more in 2013. A France quintet can now join them thanks to Les Bleues' run following Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League triumph in Turin. Perhaps particularly keen to stop them is Fridolina Rolfö of Sweden, who was on the Barcelona team beaten by OL in that final.
Over the next two seasons there are chances for more history to be made as no player has ever won a UEFA women's club final and either the FIFA Women's World Cup or the Olympic tournament in the same year. Ali Krieger came close, winning the UEFA Women's Cup final with Frankfurt in 2008, and then being named as an alternate in the United States squad that claimed gold at the Olympics in China.
To qualify as 'double winners', players must appear in both winning finals in the same year.
Lyon players who could still win Women's EURO 2022
Selma Bacha
Delphine Cascarino
Melvine Malard
Griedge Mbock Bathy
Wendie Renard
All five started the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona. Other potential double winners were Ada Hegerberg (Norway) and Turin substitute Janice Cayman (Belgium). Netherlands duo Damaris Egurrola and Daniëlle van de Donk were unused substitutes in the final while Amandine Henry, Eugénie Le Sommer and Perle Morroni did not make the France squad.
UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League-UEFA Women's EURO double winners
2005: Turbine Potsdam & Germany
Britta Carlson
Ariana Hingst
Anja Mittag
Conny Pohlers
Petra Wimbersky
2009: Duisburg & Germany
Fatmire Alushi
Linda Bresonik
Inka Grings
Annike Krahn
Simone Laudehr
2013: Wolfsburg & Germany
Lena Goessling
Nadine Kessler
Note: The UEFA Women's Cup became UEFA Women's Champions League in 2009/10