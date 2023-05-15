Women's EURO 2025 host cities: Venue guide

Switzerland has been chosen to host UEFA Women's EURO 2025. This will be the 14th edition of the tournament, which will feature 16 teams and take place in venues in eight different cities.

With a combined capacity of 175,000, more than 700,000 tickets will be up for grabs across the 31 matches to be played. UEFA.com takes a detailed look at all the cities and arenas involved.

Looking ahead to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland

Basel

Switzerland's third-most-populous city, Basel sits in the northwest of the country on the river Rhine, and is on the tripoint of France and Germany. It boasts a medieval town centre, with Basel Minster and art museums among the key tourist attractions.

St. Jakob-Park

St. Jakob-Park is the largest football stadium in Switzerland UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 37,500

: 37,500 Home team : Basel

: Basel Notably hosted: UEFA EURO 2008 quarter and semi-finals, 2016 UEFA Europa League final

Switzerland's largest football venue, St. Jakob-Park regularly plays host to men's national team matches. There are 32 shops within the stadium complex as well as two restaurants, and the arena has also been used for concerts from bands such as AC/DC and Metallica.

Bern

Switzerland's federal capital has a late-Gothic cathedral, charming narrow streets and a museum dedicated to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, who spent several years in the city working for the Swiss Patent Office as well as the University of Bern.

Stadion Wankdorf

Stadion Wankdorf regularly hosts Champions League football Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 32,000

: 32,000 Home team : Young Boys

: Young Boys Notably hosted: 1954 FIFA World Cup final, UEFA EURO 2008 group stage matches

The second-largest stadium at the finals, Stadion Wankdorf has seen UEFA men's Champions League action as the home of tournament regulars Young Boys. Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and the Foo Fighters have played at the venue.

Geneva

Surrounded by the spectacular Alps mountain range and sitting on the southern tip of Lake Geneva, the city is the most populous in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. A major banking hub, it is also home to a number of United Nations and Red Cross institutions.

Stade de Genève

Stade de Genève recently hosted the men's UEFA Youth League final UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 30,084

: 30,084 Home team : Servette

: Servette Notably hosted: UEFA EURO 2008 group stage matches, Switzerland men's national team matches, UEFA Women's Champions League matches

The stadium's construction was completed in 2003 and it has hosted many men's international games over the years as well as rugby and ice hockey matches. In 2023, AZ Alkmaar beat Hajduk Split 5-0 in the men's UEFA Youth League final at Stade de Genève.

Zürich

A global centre for banking and insurance, Zürich lies in the north of Switzerland and is the most populous city in the country. Founded by the Romans as Turicum, it was one of the main centres of the Protestant Reformation in Europe and now hosts the Swiss National Museum.

Stadion Letzigrund

Stadion Letzigrund hosted UEFA EURO 2008 matches Bongarts/Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 26,104

: 26,104 Home team : Zürich, Grasshoppers, Zürich Frauen

: Zürich, Grasshoppers, Zürich Frauen Notably hosted: UEFA EURO 2008 group stage matches, Switzerland men and women's national team matches, UEFA Women's Champions League matches

Letzigrund is host to an athletics club as well as three football teams. In 1960, Armin Hary became the first man to run 100 metres in ten seconds on the track here. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna and Ed Sheeran have all played concerts at the arena.

St. Gallen

Situated south of Lake Constance, St. Gallen is a university town. Its Abbey precinct with a cathedral and library has been listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Stadion St. Gallen

Stadion St. Gallen ahead of a men's international between Switzerland and San Marino Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 19,694

: 19,694 Home team : St. Gallen

: St. Gallen Notably hosted: Switzerland men's national team matches, international friendlies

Stadion St. Gallen's construction was completed in 2008, with the first match at the ground a 3-0 Switzerland win over Liechtenstein. Brazil, Spain and Italy's men's teams have also played at the venue, which replaced the old Espenmoos stadium in the city.

Lucerne

Lucerne is located in the middle of Switzerland and is best known for its medieval architecture and colourful old town. It also boasts one of Europe's oldest covered bridges.

Stadion Luzern

Luzern play their home games at the Luzern Arena Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 16,800

: 16,800 Home team : Luzern

: Luzern Notably hosted: Switzerland men and women's national team matches, international friendlies

The stadium opened in July 2011 and has hosted some memorable Switzerland men's matches, including a 5-2 UEFA Nations League win over Belgium in 2018 and a 6-0 friendly thrashing of Panama in the same year.

Sion

Located near the Italian and French borders, Sion's landmarks include two hilltop fortifications: Basilique de Valère and the Tourbillon Castle. With the first local settlements dated at around 6200BC, Sion is also one of Europe's most significant prehistoric sites.

Stade de Tourbillon

Stade de Tourbillon has a picturesque background UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 14,283

: 14,283 Home team : Sion

: Sion Notably hosted: Switzerland men's national team matches, international friendlies

Named after the castle that overlooks Sion, the stadium has hosted four Switzerland men's matches, including one in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, along with friendly games between Japan and Ivory Coast and Algeria and Armenia.

Thun

With sweeping views of the Alps, Thun is a lakeside town in the Bernese Oberland region. Its turreted castle from the 1100s stands on a hill above the old town and is its most striking monument.

Arena Thun

Arena Thun has hosted women's matches before UEFA via Getty Images

Stadium capacity : 10,000

: 10,000 Home team : Thun

: Thun Notably hosted: UEFA Women's EURO qualifying

The stadium opened in July 2011 and has hosted matches for both the men's and women's national teams. It is a little over 2km away from the railway station.