UEFA women's football development programme: Hundreds of projects, one goal

The eve of Women's EURO 2025 provides a fitting moment to reflect on the huge strides taken in European women's football in recent years. That progress is down in part to the UEFA women's football development programme (WFDP), which is a vital tool in achieving our mission of growing the game.

So far the WFDP has supported more than 700 projects that have all created opportunities for girls and women, providing upwards of €96.25 million in funding. That funding is used by our 55 national associations to kick-start, enhance and maintain a wide range of initiatives delivering impact at all levels, from grassroots to the elite.

Nearly €33m was distributed through the WFDP between 2020 and 2024. Here we highlight just a handful of the projects it has supported during that period, each contributing to transforming the landscape of women's football.

Increasing playing opportunities in Armenia

Since starting a programme dedicated to increasing the number of girls playing football, the number of girls youth teams in Armenia has increased from zero to more than 70. By the end of 2024, more than 1,000 girls had taken part in regional youth tournaments held across the country. In a further sign of the growing status of girls' football in the country, last year GOALS won the Best Amateur Club category of the UEFA Grassroots Awards for its work providing football opportunities for young women in rural Armenia.

Facilitating high performance in Belgium

Belgium's national women's teams now benefit from dedicated staff for fitness, nutrition, mental health and technical analysis, while player passports provide bespoke insights for individuals. Recent success augurs well: Belgium's senior team reached the quarter-finals of Women's EURO for the first time in 2022, and enjoyed victories against both England and Portugal in their recent Women's Nations League campaign.

Belgium have recorded impressive results in the UEFA Women's Nations League, beating England in April Getty Images

Creating new competitions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Under-13 leagues have been introduced across the country, providing guaranteed and regular matches for nearly 30 new teams. More than 500 new young players have been registered, while there are now plans to introduce similar leagues at Under-15 level.

Professionalising the top tier in Denmark

Supported by WFDP funding, the Den Ny Kvindeliga – the Danish women's top flight – has implemented a series of initiatives to increase standards and reach. A dedicated league office was established and a new licensing system put in place, while the average number of spectators and weekly TV audiences has grown significantly.

Expanding youth competitions in Poland

The creation of a national Under-16 league has increased playing opportunities and helped raise the profile of women's football in Poland. There has been a 35% increase in the number of registered under-16 female players, with 40 teams taking part in the new league in 2024/25. In addition to the WFDP, the Polish Football Federation has fully embraced the UEFA Playmakers programme, which is now delivered at 40 locations across the country to further increase opportunities for girls to enjoy the game.

Participants during a Playmakers session in Sopot, Poland UEFA via Getty Images

Unearthing new talent in Türkiye

The Turkish Football Federation has rolled out a new system of regional scouting and selection for girls playing between under-13 and under-17 level, increasing opportunities and levelling the playing field across the country. Last year, more than 80% of both the under-15 and under-17 Turkish national women's teams were composed of regionally selected players.

Restructuring the pyramid in Wales

Standards have been raised through the restructure of the top tiers in Wales; regular promotion and relegation has been introduced alongside a new licensing system. Coaching, medical and staffing minimum requirements have been overhauled, the leagues were rebranded, and matches are now regularly broadcast live on TV.