Record prize money on offer at UEFA Women's EURO 2025

Prize money for participating nations will substantially increase for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 with players receiving a guaranteed percentage of the rewards for the first time.

The €41 million total prize money pot represents a 156% increase on the figure from 2022.

Club benefits payments were originally set to increase to €6 million, compensating European clubs who release players for the tournament, but an extra €3 million has since been added from the men's 2020/24 club benefit cycle, following a proposal from the European Club Association (ECA), taking that total to €9 million.

These greater rewards reflect UEFA's ongoing commitment to growing women's football across Europe, with €1 billion committed to the game's development between 2024 and 2030.

Prize money rises 156% for 2025

The total available prize money for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will be €41 million, more than doubling the €16 million received by national associations in 2022, and five times greater than the €8 million pot for teams competing in 2017.

All 16 teams will receive a fixed €1.8 million participation fee for qualifying for the final tournament, accounting for 70% of the overall allocated prize money.

The remaining 30% will be made up of performance bonuses, with teams receiving €50,000 for a draw and €100,000 for a win in the group stages, and staggered bonuses for each knockout stage.

The maximum prize money achievable for the tournament winners, if they also win their three group stage matches, is €5.1m.

At Women's EURO 2022, each team received €600,000 as a fixed participation fee and the winner's total was just over €2m.

Every player is a winner

Players will also be rewarded for their performances at Women's EURO 2025 by receiving a guaranteed share of the prize money received by their national association.

This allocation highlights the importance of players and their contribution to national team football, and aids the negotiations between national associations and players, as well as players' representative bodies, where applicable.

Each participating national association must allocate between 30% and 40% of the total distributions received to its players. For teams who reach the knockout stages, it is recommended that players to be allocated between 35% and 40% of total earnings.

The remainder of the pot is allocated to cover national association expenses and/or other initiatives aiding the development of women’s football.

Club benefits payments also increase

The club benefits programme was introduced for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, acknowledging the important contribution of clubs and their players to the success of the tournament.

In 2025, the total club benefits package will increase to €9 million from €4.5m in 2022. This increase makes it women's football's highest paid club benefits programme.

These payments are allocated to compensate European clubs whose players are selected for national teams participating at Women's EURO 2025.

How much compensation will clubs receive?

The total amount paid is calculated according to the number of days that a player was released for the final tournament. This includes ten preparation days, the total number of days a player participated in the tournament, plus one additional travel day.

For each player, a club is compensated at a rate of €657 per day. The minimum payment per player that a club will receive is €13,140, for a player whose national team is eliminated after the group stage.

The maximum amount will be €24,309, for a player from a team that was in Group A and reached the final.

If a player is replaced during the tournament due to injury, or if a player is registered with a new club during the tournament period, the clubs concerned will receive a pro rata payment.