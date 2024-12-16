Women's EURO 2025: Meet the finalists
Monday, December 16, 2024
The 16 contenders for the July 2025 finals in Switzerland are decided.
The 16 contenders for the 2025 finals in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July are decided.
See our guide to the teams following the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.
Women's EURO 2025 finals groups
Group A: Switzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Finland
Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy
Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden
Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands
GROUP A
Switzerland (hosts)
How they qualified:
Qualified automatically as hosts
Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan
Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place
Key fact
Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).
Norway
Qualifying
Group A1 third place: W4-0h vs Finland, L0-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Italy, D1-1a vs Finland, D1-1h vs Netherlands
Play-offs: W14-0agg vs Albania (W5-0a, W9-0h), W7-0agg vs Northern Ireland (W4-0a, W3-0h)
Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place
Key fact
Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997, 2017 and 2022.
Iceland
Qualifying
Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W2-1h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland
Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place
Key fact
Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.
Finland
Qualifying
Group A1 fourth place: L0-4a vs Norway, W2-1h vs Italy, L0-1a vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Norway, L0-4a vs Italy
Play-offs: W6-0agg vs Montenegro (W1-0a, W5-0h), W2-0agg vs Scotland (D0-0a, W2-0h)
Top scorers: Nea Lehtola, Ema Koivisto, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sällström 2
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B2 winners (promoted)
Key fact
Their semi-final run in 2005 was on debut.
GROUP B
Spain
Qualifying
Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium
Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners
2024 Olympics: Fourth place
Key fact
Since 2022 have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.
Portugal
Qualifying
Group B3 first place: W3-0h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0a vs Malta, W4-0-h vs Northern Ireland, W2-1a vs Northern Ireland, D0-0a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1h vs Malta
Play-offs: W8-1agg vs Azerbaijan (W4-1a, W4-0h), W3-2agg vs Czechia (D1-1h, W2-1a)
Top scorer: Diana Silva 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)
Key fact
Had never qualified before 2017 but now in their third straight Women's EURO, as well as making their World Cup debut in 2023.
Belgium
Qualifying
Group A2 third place: L0-7h vs Spain, L2-4a vs Denmark. W2-1a vs Czechia, D1-1h vs Czechia, L0-3h vs Denmark, L0-2a vs Spain
Play-offs: W5-0agg vs Greece (D0-0a, W5-0h), W4-1agg vs Ukraine (W2-0a, W2-1h)
Top scorer: Tessa Wullaert 5
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 third place
Key fact
Finished above Iceland and Italy in their 2022 group to earn their first women's senior knockout tie, losing to an added-time Sweden goal.
Italy
Qualifying
Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland
Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
Key fact
Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.
GROUP C
Germany
Qualifying
Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria
Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place
2024 Olympics: Third place
Key fact
Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.
Poland
Qualifying
Group A4 fourth place: L0-3a vs Iceland, L1-3h vs Austria, L1-4a vs Germany, L1-3h vs Germany, L1-3a vs Austria, L0-1h vs Iceland
Play-offs: W6-2agg vs Romania (W2-1a, W4-1h), W2-0agg vs Austria (W1-0h, W1-0a)
Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5
Pedrigee
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)
Key fact
Have never previously even reached the play-offs for a major tournament but did win the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Ewa Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden.
Denmark
Qualifying
Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia
Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up
Key fact
Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.
Sweden
Qualifying
Group A3 third place: D1-1a vs England, L0-1h vs France, W3-0a vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2a vs France, D0-0h vs England
Play-offs: W12-0agg vs Luxembourg (W4-0a, W8-0h), W8-0agg vs Serbia (W2-0a, W6-0h)
Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place
Key fact
Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver-medallists in 2016 and 2021.
GROUP D
France
Qualifying
Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up
2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)
Key fact
Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.
England (holders)
Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up
Key fact
Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.
Wales
Qualifying
Group B4 first place: W4-0h vs Croatia, W6-0a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine, D2-2a vs Ukraine, W3-0a vs Croatia, W2-0h vs Kosovo
Play-offs: W3-2agg vs Slovakia (L1-2a, W2-0aet h), W3-2agg vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1h, W2-1a)
Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)
Key fact
Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup, losing in extra time to Switzerland.
Netherlands
Qualifying
Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway
Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place
Key fact
Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.