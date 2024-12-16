Women's EURO 2025: Meet the finalists

The 16 contenders for the 2025 finals in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July are decided.

Women's EURO 2025 finals groups Group A: Switzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Finland Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

GROUP A

How they qualified:

Qualified automatically as hosts

Group B1 winners (promoted): W3-1h vs Türkiye, W4-0a vs Azerbaijan, W2-1h vs Hungary, L0-1a vs Hungary, W2-0a vs Türkiye, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan

Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place

﻿Key fact

Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand (who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw).

Qualifying

Group A1 third place: W4-0h vs Finland, L0-1 vs Netherlands, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Italy, D1-1a vs Finland, D1-1h vs Netherlands

Play-offs: W14-0agg vs Albania (W5-0a, W9-0h), W7-0agg vs Northern Ireland (W4-0a, W3-0h)

Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place

Key fact

Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997, 2017 and 2022.

Qualifying

Group A4 runners-up: W3-0h vs Poland, L1-3a vs Germany, D1-1a vs Austria, W2-1h vs Austria, W3-0h vs Germany, W1-0a vs Poland

Top scorer: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 third place

﻿Key fact

Fifth qualification in a row; they were the first team to beat Germany by three goals in a competitive game since Brazil in the 2008 Olympic semi-finals.

Qualifying

Group A1 fourth place: L0-4a vs Norway, W2-1h vs Italy, L0-1a vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Netherlands, D1-1h vs Norway, L0-4a vs Italy

Play-offs: W6-0agg vs Montenegro (W1-0a, W5-0h), W2-0agg vs Scotland (D0-0a, W2-0h)

Top scorers: Nea Lehtola, Ema Koivisto, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sällström 2

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B2 winners (promoted)

Key fact

Their semi-final run in 2005 was on debut.

GROUP B

Qualifying

Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners

2024 Olympics: Fourth place

Key fact

Since 2022 have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Qualifying

Group B3 first place: W3-0h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0a vs Malta, W4-0-h vs Northern Ireland, W2-1a vs Northern Ireland, D0-0a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1h vs Malta

Play-offs: W8-1agg vs Azerbaijan (W4-1a, W4-0h), W3-2agg vs Czechia (D1-1h, W2-1a)

Top scorer: Diana Silva 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Had never qualified before 2017 but now in their third straight Women's EURO, as well as making their World Cup debut in 2023.

Qualifying

Group A2 third place: L0-7h vs Spain, L2-4a vs Denmark. W2-1a vs Czechia, D1-1h vs Czechia, L0-3h vs Denmark, L0-2a vs Spain

Play-offs: W5-0agg vs Greece (D0-0a, W5-0h), W4-1agg vs Ukraine (W2-0a, W2-1h)

Top scorer: Tessa Wullaert 5

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 third place

Key fact

Finished above Iceland and Italy in their 2022 group to earn their first women's senior knockout tie, losing to an added-time Sweden goal.

Qualifying

Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

﻿Key fact

Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.

GROUP C

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place

2024 Olympics: Third place

Key fact

Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.

Qualifying

Group A4 fourth place: L0-3a vs Iceland, L1-3h vs Austria, L1-4a vs Germany, L1-3h vs Germany, L1-3a vs Austria, L0-1h vs Iceland

Play-offs: W6-2agg vs Romania (W2-1a, W4-1h), W2-0agg vs Austria (W1-0h, W1-0a)

Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5

Pedrigee

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)

Key fact

Have never previously even reached the play-offs for a major tournament but did win the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Ewa Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden.

Qualifying

Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia

Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Key fact

Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.

Qualifying

Group A3 third place: D1-1a vs England, L0-1h vs France, W3-0a vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2a vs France, D0-0h vs England

Play-offs: W12-0agg vs Luxembourg (W4-0a, W8-0h), W8-0agg vs Serbia (W2-0a, W6-0h)

Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place

Key fact

Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver-medallists in 2016 and 2021.

GROUP D

Qualifying

Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up

2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)

﻿Key fact

Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

Key fact

Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.

Qualifying

Group B4 first place: W4-0h vs Croatia, W6-0a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine, D2-2a vs Ukraine, W3-0a vs Croatia, W2-0h vs Kosovo

Play-offs: W3-2agg vs Slovakia (L1-2a, W2-0aet h), W3-2agg vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1h, W2-1a)

Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup, losing in extra time to Switzerland.

Qualifying

Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place

Key fact

Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.