Women's EURO 2025: Andrea Soncin on Italy's hopes, Group B and what women's football has taught him

Andrea Soncin admits he was stepping into the unknown when he was appointed Italy coach in September 2023. After nearly three decades in the game, the former forward's eyes have been opened to the "beautiful world" of women's football.

As Italy prepare to open their UEFA Women's EURO 2025 campaign against Belgium on Thursday, the 46-year-old talks lessons learned, Group B opponents and his Italy team's USP.

All the latest: Belgium vs Italy

On what he has learned in his first two years as Italy women's coach

When this opportunity came along I jumped at it. I have discovered a beautiful world, made up of genuine relationships and pure connections, full of determination and incredible willingness on the part of some incredible girls. It's a realm I wasn't familiar with; now, as it stands, I wouldn't leave it for anything in the world. I'm deeply grateful to the girls who've been with us on this journey. Now I want us to fulfil our potential.

Women's EURO 2025: Italy's best qualifying goals

On his belief that "this is not women's football; this is football"

That remark comes from someone who, until a few years ago, wasn't familiar with women's football and, like many in Italy, is still influenced by stereotype and prejudice. There are still many stereotypes to combat.

It's not fair to compare men's football and women's football; we should talk only of football. As a coach, you have to consider the specific characteristics that you need to develop and train. We can make families understand that girls and young women should be supported in their passion, regardless of gender.

On what makes this Italy team special

The term ‘teamwork' is often overused. By teamwork, I mean the ability to connect with each other off the pitch and then to bring those relationships onto the pitch. That allows you to find solutions quickly during a match, both when you're in possession and when you're recovering and working together to win back the ball as quickly as possible. To do that, the determining factors are the quality and determination that the girls bring.

Women's EURO meet the teams: Italy

On facing Belgium, Portugal and Spain in the group stage

Three very different teams. We're obviously focusing more on our first opponents, Belgium. They have some very good players who have played or play in the Italian league; others have played elsewhere in Europe at the highest level, like [Tessa] Wullaert. They have a very modern playing style and I have the utmost respect, but I still believe we have the quality and strength to win.

Portugal are a very intense team – very good in recovery. Some of their players are very fast and that's their biggest strength – moving up the pitch. A couple of their players are competing in top leagues, including America.

We know Spain very well too. They're defending world champions. We've faced them a few times over the past two years. We've also shown that we can beat them. We're very familiar with the strengths of both the team and individuals.

Group B lowdown

On being described as a dreamer by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani

I like the term; while I'm very practical and grounded, I also like to dream. When I encourage the girls to challenge and beat teams that they might have thought unbeatable, it's because I believe they can. I don't know where we'll end up in this EURO but I'm sure we'll be courageous and confident, and play every game to the best of our abilities. Let's see where that takes us.