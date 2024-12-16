Women's EURO 2025 Group B guide: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

World champions Spain are joined by neighbours Portugal, Belgium and two-time runners-up Italy in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B.

Spain, Portugal and Belgium are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A3, meeting between February and June.

Group B fixtures

Thursday 3 July

﻿Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)

Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)

Monday 7 July

Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)

Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)

Friday 11 July

Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)

Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)

Kick-offs CET

Qualifying

Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners

2024 Olympics: Fourth place

Key fact

Since 2022 Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Previous final tournament meetings

Portugal

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: W2-0 (Doetinchem)

Belgium

No final tournament meetings

Italy

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: L1-2 (Lillestrøm)

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Qualifying

Group B3 first place: W3-0h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0a vs Malta, W4-0-h vs Northern Ireland, W2-1a vs Northern Ireland, D0-0a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1h vs Malta

Play-offs: W8-1agg vs Azerbaijan (W4-1a, W4-0h), W3-2agg vs Czechia (D1-1h, W2-1a)

Top scorer: Diana Silva 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Had never qualified before 2017 but now in their third straight Women's EURO, as well as making their World Cup debut in 2023.

Previous final tournament meetings

Spain

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: L0-2 (Doetinchem)

Italy

No final tournament meetings

Belgium

No final tournament meetings

Qualifying

Group A2 third place: L0-7h vs Spain, L2-4a vs Denmark. W2-1a vs Czechia, D1-1h vs Czechia, L0-3h vs Denmark, L0-2a vs Spain

Play-offs: W5-0agg vs Greece (D0-0a, W5-0h), W4-1agg vs Ukraine (W2-0a, W2-1h)

Top scorer: Tessa Wullaert 5

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 third place

Key fact

Finished above Iceland and Italy in their 2022 group to earn their first women's senior knockout tie, losing to an added-time Sweden goal.

Previous final tournament meetings

Italy

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: W1-0 (Manchester)

Spain

No final tournament meetings

Portugal

No final tournament meetings

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Italy 0-1 Belgium

Qualifying

Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

﻿Key fact

Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.

Previous final tournament meetings

Belgium

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: L0-1 (Manchester)

Portugal

No final tournament meetings

Spain

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: W2-1 (Lillestrøm)