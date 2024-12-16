Women's EURO 2025 Group B guide: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy
Monday, December 16, 2024
Article summary
World champions Spain are joined by neighbours Portugal, Belgium and two-time runners-up Italy in Group B.
Article top media content
Article body
World champions Spain are joined by neighbours Portugal, Belgium and two-time runners-up Italy in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B.
Spain, Portugal and Belgium are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A3, meeting between February and June.
Group B fixtures
Thursday 3 July
Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)
Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)
Monday 7 July
Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)
Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)
Friday 11 July
Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)
Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)
Kick-offs CET
Spain
Qualifying
Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium
Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Winners
2024 Olympics: Fourth place
Key fact
Since 2022 Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.
Previous final tournament meetings
Portugal
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: W2-0 (Doetinchem)
Belgium
No final tournament meetings
Italy
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: L1-2 (Lillestrøm)
Portugal
Qualifying
Group B3 first place: W3-0h vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W2-0a vs Malta, W4-0-h vs Northern Ireland, W2-1a vs Northern Ireland, D0-0a vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1h vs Malta
Play-offs: W8-1agg vs Azerbaijan (W4-1a, W4-0h), W3-2agg vs Czechia (D1-1h, W2-1a)
Top scorer: Diana Silva 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 fourth place (relegated)
Key fact
Had never qualified before 2017 but now in their third straight Women's EURO, as well as making their World Cup debut in 2023.
Previous final tournament meetings
Spain
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: L0-2 (Doetinchem)
Italy
No final tournament meetings
Belgium
No final tournament meetings
Belgium
Qualifying
Group A2 third place: L0-7h vs Spain, L2-4a vs Denmark. W2-1a vs Czechia, D1-1h vs Czechia, L0-3h vs Denmark, L0-2a vs Spain
Play-offs: W5-0agg vs Greece (D0-0a, W5-0h), W4-1agg vs Ukraine (W2-0a, W2-1h)
Top scorer: Tessa Wullaert 5
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 third place
Key fact
Finished above Iceland and Italy in their 2022 group to earn their first women's senior knockout tie, losing to an added-time Sweden goal.
Previous final tournament meetings
Italy
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: W1-0 (Manchester)
Spain
No final tournament meetings
Portugal
No final tournament meetings
Italy
Qualifying
Group A1 winners: W2-0h vs Netherlands, L1-2a vs Finland, D0-0a vs Norway, D1-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Netherlands, W4-0h vs Finland
Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
Key fact
Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.
Previous final tournament meetings
Belgium
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: L0-1 (Manchester)
Portugal
No final tournament meetings
Spain
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: W2-1 (Lillestrøm)