Nina Patalon says Women's EURO 2025 is just the beginning for debutants Poland

Poland will become the 20th team to grace a UEFA Women's EURO when they take on traditional powerhouses Germany, Denmark and Sweden in Group C and coach Nina Patalon says her youthful side are keen to make an impression.

The 39-year-old discusses Poland's strength and ambitions, Ewa Pajor's inspirational leadership and why whatever happens in Switzerland, this is just the start for women's football in her country.

On her Poland team's strengths

We're a young team. We have more experienced, older players as well as a strong core of youngsters – that mixture of experience and youth is very important. This is definitely a squad who are aware of how important the collective is, where everyone has a say, everyone counts; no matter what role they play, we want everyone to be the best version of themselves.

So supportiveness is definitely one strength. I would also have to highlight our perseverance. They are always persistent, striving to achieve. We don't give up. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not, but we never give up. In terms of our playing style, our fast attacking players are a real weapon. I don't think I will talk too much about it but that should be an advantage.

On captain and star player Ewa Pajor

First and foremost Ewa is a team player, a girl who despite being an extraordinary striker always plays for the team. When a pass is the best option, Ewa will always find it. If she has to take the initiative in a game, she will. She also scores very important goals. Ewa is a very empathetic person and connects with people by talking with them, and has a kind of optimism where she always knows everything will be OK.

She pours positive energy into every player. She never gives up, leads this team and gives them a lot of support. She is never pretentious, always looks for solutions, and even if somebody fails at something, she doesn't look for rewards or punishments – she just looks to help them. She does not need to be in the spotlight but nor is she afraid to speak up when the team needs it. I think she is amazing at that – when she talks, people listen.

On Poland making their tournament debut

We are here for the first time and are aware that there will be high expectations. We are playing against the best teams from Europe and even getting here is a huge achievement for our team. We are underdogs, but we have no problem with that. We are also not concerned that we have the two teams with the most titles in our group; for us the most important thing is to play well.

A good style of play should elevate us, and help get fans behind the team, to want to watch us play – it will be attractive to watch. We want to play attractive football, and be deliberate in what we do. The excitement comes from being here for the first time and not knowing what's in store, but hoping for the best.

On Poland's ambitions for Women's EURO 2025

I will be happy if my team plays good football, regardless of whether we get a result or are better in a given game. Our primary aim is to play good football in every game to give us something to build on in the future. This is a young team who have qualified for the first time in our history. For us the EURO is not the end; this is just the beginning.