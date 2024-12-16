Women's EURO 2025 Group C guide: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden
Monday, December 16, 2024
Article summary
Old rivals Germany, Denmark and Sweden are together in Group C along with final tournament debutants Poland.
Article top media content
Article body
Old rivals Germany, Denmark and Sweden are together in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C along with final tournament debutants Poland.
Denmark and Sweden are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A4, meeting on 21 February and 3 June.
Group C fixtures
Friday 4 July
Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)
Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)
Tuesday 8 July
Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)
Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)
Saturday 12 July
Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)
Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)
Kick-offs CET
Germany
Qualifying
Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria
Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place
2024 Olympics: Third place
Key fact
Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.
Previous final tournament meetings
Poland
No final tournament meetings
Denmark
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: W4-0 (Brentford)
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: L1-2 (Rotterdam)
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 group stage: W2-0 (Moss)
UEFA Women's EURO 1993 third-place play-off: L1-3 (Cesenatico)
1991 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: W2-1aet (Zhongshan)
Sweden
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: L1-2 (Rennes)
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: D0-0 (Breda)
2016 Olympic final: W2-1 (Rio de Janeiro)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16: W4-1 (Ottowa)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 semi-finals: W1-0 (Gothenburg)
2008 Olympic quarter-finals: W2-0aet (Shenyang)
2004 Olympic third-place match: W1-0 (Piraeus)
2003 FIFA Women's World Cup final: W2-1aet, golden goal (Carson)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 final: W1-0aet, golden goal (Ulm)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 group stage: W3-1 (Erfurt)
2000 Olympic group stage W1-0 (Melbourne)
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: W1-0 (Karlstad)
1995 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: L2-3 (Helsingborg)
UEFA Women's EURO 1995 final: W3-2 (Kaiserslautern)
1991 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match: L0-4 (Guangzhou)
Poland
Qualifying
Group A4 fourth place: L0-3a vs Iceland, L1-3h vs Austria, L1-4a vs Germany, L1-3h vs Germany, L1-3a vs Austria, L0-1h vs Iceland
Play-offs: W6-2agg vs Romania (W2-1a, W4-1h), W2-0agg vs Austria (W1-0h, W1-0a)
Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)
Key fact
Had never previously even reached the play-offs for a major tournament but did win the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Ewa Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden, featuring Nathalie Björn, Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius and Jonna Andersson.
Previous final tournament meetings
Germany
No final tournament meetings
Sweden
No final tournament meetings
Denmark
No final tournament meetings
Denmark
Qualifying
Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia
Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up
Key fact
Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.
Previous final tournament meetings
Sweden
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Gothenburg)
UEFA Women's EURO 2005 group stage: D1-1 (Blackpool)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 semi-finals; W1-0 (Ulm)
1996 Olympic group stage: L1-3 (Orlando)
Germany
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: L0-4 (Brentford)
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: W2-1 (Rotterdam)
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 group stage: L0-2 (Moss)
UEFA Women's EURO 1993 third-place play-off: W3-1 (Cesenatico)
1991 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: L1-2aet (Zhongshan)
Poland
No final tournament meetings
Sweden
Qualifying
Group A3 third place: D1-1a vs England, L0-1h vs France, W3-0a vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2a vs France, D0-0h vs England
Play-offs: W12-0agg vs Luxembourg (W4-0a, W8-0h), W8-0agg vs Serbia (W2-0a, W6-0h)
Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place
Key fact
Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver medallists in 2016 and 2021.
Previous final tournament meetings
Denmark
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Gothenburg)
UEFA Women's EURO 2005 group stage: D1-1 (Blackpool)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 semi-finals; W1-0 (Ulm)
1996 Olympic group stage: L1-3 (Orlando)
Poland
No final tournament meetings
Germany
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: W2-1 (Rennes)
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: D0-0 (Breda)
2016 Olympic final: L1-2 (Rio de Janeiro)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16: L1-4 (Ottowa)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013 semi-finals: L0-1 (Gothenburg)
2008 Olympic quarter-finals: L0-2aet (Shenyang)
2004 Olympic third-place match: L0-1 (Piraeus)
2003 FIFA Women's World Cup final: L1-2aet, golden goal (Carson)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 final: L0-1aet, golden goal (Ulm)
UEFA Women's EURO 2001 group stage: L1-3 (Erfurt)
2000 Olympic group stage L0-1 (Melbourne)
UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: L0-1 (Karlstad)
1995 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: W3-2 (Helsingborg)
UEFA Women's EURO 1995 final: L2-3 (Kaiserslautern)
1991 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match: W4-0 (Guangzhou)