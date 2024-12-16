Women's EURO 2025 Group C guide: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Old rivals Germany, Denmark and Sweden are together in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C along with final tournament debutants Poland.

Denmark and Sweden are also in UEFA Women's Nations League Group A4, meeting on 21 February and 3 June.

Group C fixtures

Friday 4 July

Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)

Germany vs Poland (21:00, St.Gallen)

Tuesday 8 July

Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)

Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)



Saturday 12 July

Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)

Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)

Kick-offs CET

Qualifying

Group A4 winners: W3-2a vs Austria, W3-1h vs Iceland, W4-1h vs Poland, W3-1a vs Poland, L0-3a vs Iceland, W4-0h vs Austria

Top scorer: Lea Schüller 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, third place

2024 Olympics: Third place

Key fact

Germany came from behind in three of their five qualifying wins.

Previous final tournament meetings

Poland

No final tournament meetings

Denmark

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: W4-0 (Brentford)

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: L1-2 (Rotterdam)

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 group stage: W2-0 (Moss)

UEFA Women's EURO 1993 third-place play-off: L1-3 (Cesenatico)

1991 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: W2-1aet (Zhongshan)

Sweden

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: L1-2 (Rennes)

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: D0-0 (Breda)

2016 Olympic final: W2-1 (Rio de Janeiro)

2015 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16: W4-1 (Ottowa)

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 semi-finals: W1-0 (Gothenburg)

2008 Olympic quarter-finals: W2-0aet (Shenyang)

2004 Olympic third-place match: W1-0 (Piraeus)

2003 FIFA Women's World Cup final: W2-1aet, golden goal (Carson)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 final: W1-0aet, golden goal (Ulm)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 group stage: W3-1 (Erfurt)

2000 Olympic group stage W1-0 (Melbourne)

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: W1-0 (Karlstad)

1995 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: L2-3 (Helsingborg)

UEFA Women's EURO 1995 final: W3-2 (Kaiserslautern)

1991 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match: L0-4 (Guangzhou)

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Qualifying

Group A4 fourth place: L0-3a vs Iceland, L1-3h vs Austria, L1-4a vs Germany, L1-3h vs Germany, L1-3a vs Austria, L0-1h vs Iceland

Play-offs: W6-2agg vs Romania (W2-1a, W4-1h), W2-0agg vs Austria (W1-0h, W1-0a)

Top scorer: Natalia Padilla 5

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B3 first place (promoted)

Key fact

Had never previously even reached the play-offs for a major tournament but did win the 2012/13 Women's U17 EURO with players including Ewa Pajor, Paulina Dudek, Sylwia Matysik and Ewelina Kamczyk, who scored the only goal of the final against Sweden, featuring Nathalie Björn, Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius and Jonna Andersson.

Previous final tournament meetings

Germany

No final tournament meetings

Sweden

No final tournament meetings

Denmark

No final tournament meetings

Qualifying

Group A2 runners-up: W3-1a vs Czechia, W4-2h vs Belgium, L0-2h vs Spain, L2-3a vs Spain, W3-0a vs Belgium, W2-0h vs Czechia

Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Key fact

Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.

Previous final tournament meetings

Sweden

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Gothenburg)

UEFA Women's EURO 2005 group stage: D1-1 (Blackpool)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 semi-finals; W1-0 (Ulm)

1996 Olympic group stage: L1-3 (Orlando)

Germany

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage: L0-4 (Brentford)

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: W2-1 (Rotterdam)

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 group stage: L0-2 (Moss)

UEFA Women's EURO 1993 third-place play-off: W3-1 (Cesenatico)

1991 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: L1-2aet (Zhongshan)

Poland

No final tournament meetings

2017 highlights: Germany 1-2 Denmark

Qualifying

Group A3 third place: D1-1a vs England, L0-1h vs France, W3-0a vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2a vs France, D0-0h vs England

Play-offs: W12-0agg vs Luxembourg (W4-0a, W8-0h), W8-0agg vs Serbia (W2-0a, W6-0h)

Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place

Key fact

Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver medallists in 2016 and 2021.

Previous final tournament meetings

Denmark

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 group stage: D1-1 (Gothenburg)

UEFA Women's EURO 2005 group stage: D1-1 (Blackpool)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 semi-finals; W1-0 (Ulm)

1996 Olympic group stage: L1-3 (Orlando)

Poland

No final tournament meetings

Germany

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: W2-1 (Rennes)

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 group stage: D0-0 (Breda)

2016 Olympic final: L1-2 (Rio de Janeiro)

2015 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16: L1-4 (Ottowa)

UEFA Women's EURO 2013 semi-finals: L0-1 (Gothenburg)

2008 Olympic quarter-finals: L0-2aet (Shenyang)

2004 Olympic third-place match: L0-1 (Piraeus)

2003 FIFA Women's World Cup final: L1-2aet, golden goal (Carson)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 final: L0-1aet, golden goal (Ulm)

UEFA Women's EURO 2001 group stage: L1-3 (Erfurt)

2000 Olympic group stage L0-1 (Melbourne)

UEFA Women's EURO 1997 semi-finals: L0-1 (Karlstad)

1995 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: W3-2 (Helsingborg)

UEFA Women's EURO 1995 final: L2-3 (Kaiserslautern)

1991 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match: W4-0 (Guangzhou)﻿