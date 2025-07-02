Denmark vs Sweden UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C game between Denmark and Sweden.

Match at a glance When: Friday 4 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 1 game

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Denmark vs Sweden on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Denmark will be eager to restore wounded pride as they take on Nordic neighbours Sweden in Geneva. The sides' most recent encounter – in the Women's Nations League in June – ended in a 6-1 win for Peter Gerhardsson's side, Stina Blackstenius completing a hat-trick after opening the scoring in the first minute in Solna.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Plenty of the players know each other very well; Denmark's Signe Bruun and Sweden's Filippa Angeldahl are club-mates at Real Madrid, while Denmark captain Pernille Harder is likely to square up to her partner and fellow Bayern player Magdalena Eriksson – Sweden's captain. Expect it to be tight: these sides met on Matchday 1 in both the 2005 and 2013 Women's EUROs, and both games ended 1-1.

Watch Mariann Knudsen's 2013 run and strike

Predicted team line-ups

Denmark: Østergaard; Veje, Ballisager, Troelsgaard; S Holmgaard, Snerle, Hasbo, Thøgersen; Harder, Vangsgaard, Thomsen

Sweden: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius; Janogy

Denmark vs Sweden build-up

Reporters' views

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

Last month's 6-1 defeat in Sweden certainly wasn't the dress rehearsal the Danish team had wished for, but it was a result predominantly down to a handful of uncharacteristic personal errors. The narrow 2-1 loss to their neighbours in February is probably a better reflection of the balance between the sides. Denmark might choose to keep a lower block than in the previous two encounters, so they stand a better chance of containing the Swedes' excellent front trio.

Women's EURO meet the teams: Sweden

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

Sweden's road to EURO 2025 wasn't smooth – indeed they had to navigate the play-offs after a tough qualifying group. Ranked sixth in the world, they face Denmark eager to build on a recent 6-1 win. Star winger Fridolina Rolfö's injury is a blow and puts pressure on striker Stina Blackstenius to step up. Denmark, led by Pernille Harder and former Sweden coach Andrée Jeglertz, won't make it easy. Will Sweden start the tournament strongly and set the tone right away?

What the coaches say

Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark coach: "The start of the match is key. We played them some months ago and had quite a poor start there. To grow into the game will be important for us - to get this good feeling in the beginning and then grow, but also there are parts of believing in what we have been talking about and what we have been working on."

Andrée Jeglertz on 'key elements' of Denmark vision

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "We do change things around quite a lot. I don't like to use the word 'adapt', because it sounds a bit defensive. I prefer to say that we aim to make it more difficult for the opponents."

Download the official app