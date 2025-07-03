Wales vs Netherlands UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between Wales and Netherlands.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 5 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 1 game

Where to watch Wales vs Netherlands on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Wales' first-ever Women's EURO finals fixture lines them up against 2017 winners the Netherlands, whom they have barely laid a glove on in previous encounters. The Dutch won 2-1 at home and 1-0 away against Wales in Women's EURO 2009 qualifying and came out as 2-0 (2012) and 5-0 (2017) victors in subsequent friendly encounters.

However, Rhian Wilkinson's Wales showed enormous fighting spirit in making it through the finals via the play-offs, midfielder Jess Fishlock epitomising their combative style. Plenty of players from both sides play in the English league, with Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel and Netherlands defender Dominique Janssen club-mates at Manchester United, while Wales' Sophie Ingle spent seven years at Chelsea, where she teamed up recently with Netherlands' Wieke Kaptein.

Predicted team line-ups

Wales: Clark; Evans, Ladd, Green; Roberts, Woodham, James, Rowe; Holland, Fishlock; Cain

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Janssen, Buurman, Brugts; Pelova, Groenen; Van de Donk, Roord, Kaptein; Miedema

Wales vs Netherlands build-up

Reporters' views

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter

A moment in Welsh football history. Finally, after so many cruel defeats, Wales will take to the stage at a Women's EURO. Head coach Rhian Wilkinson has done an incredible job in making both the senior and young players in this squad believe that this is the stage they deserve to compete on. Netherlands will provide a stern test, but this is a Wales team that will put their bodies on the line for the badge. The Dragons are ready to roar!

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The OranjeLeeuwinnen didn't have a flawless run-up to the Women's EURO, with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Germany followed by a 1-1 home draw with Scotland raising questions about the squad's readiness. However, in a 2-1 victory against Finland on 26 June returning striker Vivianne Miedema claimed her 98th and 99th goals for the national side. With their all-time record scorer fit, the 2017 champions are a much more formidable force.

What the coaches say

Rhian Wilkinson, Wales coach: "I've never met a team that’s so passionate about where they're from. This team is so connected to each other. They play with the pride of their families and with the pride of their communities. It's got to feel like a privilege to represent your country. I do feel like they carry so much with them, which is almost self-inflicted because the nation just wants them to do the best they can, and that's all they've ever asked of them."

Andries Jonker, Netherlands coach: "This group has a deep-seated belief in themselves. We felt that we came very close at the [2023] World Cup and now our squad is broader and stronger. A number of the girls have joined top clubs. The level has become higher. If everyone is fit, the potential is huge. I am convinced of that. In my experience, tournament football is about having the conviction that you can reach enormous heights, but also about getting into the flow."

