Women's EURO 2025 Group D guide: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

The last two champions England and Netherlands are up against France and debutants Wales in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D.

Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July

Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)

France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Wednesday 9 July

England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)

France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Sunday 13 July

Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)

England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Kick-offs CET

Qualifying

Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up

2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)

﻿Key fact

Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.

Previous final tournament meetings

England

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: L0-1 (Deventer)

2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: W1-0 (Moncton)

UEFA Women's EURO 2013: W3-0 (Linköping)

2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, W4-3pens (Leverkusen)

Wales

No final tournament meetings

Netherlands

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: W1-0aet (Rotherham)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, L4-5pens (Tampere)



Netherlands vs France: Women's EURO 2009 penalties

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

Key fact

Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.

Previous final tournament meetings

France

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: W1-0 (Deventer)

2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: L0-1 (Moncton)

UEFA Women's EURO 2013: L0-3 (Linköping)

2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, L3-4pens (Leverkusen)

Netherlands

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: L0-3 (Enschede)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: W2-1aet (Tampere)



Wales

No final tournament meetings

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

Qualifying

Group B4 first place: W4-0h vs Croatia, W6-0a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine, D2-2a vs Ukraine, W3-0a vs Croatia, W2-0h vs Kosovo

Play-offs: W3-2agg vs Slovakia (L1-2a, W2-0aet h), W3-2agg vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1h, W2-1a)

Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup, losing in extra time to Switzerland.

Previous final tournament meetings

Netherlands

No final tournament meetings

France

No final tournament meetings

England

No final tournament meetings

Qualifying

Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3

Pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place

Key fact

Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.

Previous final tournament meetings

Wales

No final tournament meetings

England

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: W3-0 (Enschede)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: L1-2aet (Tampere)

France

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: L0-1aet (Rotherham)

UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, W5-4pens (Tampere)