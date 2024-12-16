Women's EURO 2025 Group D guide: France, England, Wales, Netherlands
Monday, December 16, 2024
The last two champions England and Netherlands are up against France and debutants Wales in Group D.
The last two champions England and Netherlands are up against France and debutants Wales in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D.
Group D fixtures
Saturday 5 July
Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)
France vs England (21:00, Zurich)
Wednesday 9 July
England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)
France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)
Sunday 13 July
Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)
England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)
Kick-offs CET
France
Qualifying
Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up
2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)
Key fact
Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.
Previous final tournament meetings
England
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: L0-1 (Deventer)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: W1-0 (Moncton)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013: W3-0 (Linköping)
2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, W4-3pens (Leverkusen)
Wales
No final tournament meetings
Netherlands
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: W1-0aet (Rotherham)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, L4-5pens (Tampere)
England (holders)
Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up
Key fact
Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.
Previous final tournament meetings
France
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: W1-0 (Deventer)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: L0-1 (Moncton)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013: L0-3 (Linköping)
2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, L3-4pens (Leverkusen)
Netherlands
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: L0-3 (Enschede)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: W2-1aet (Tampere)
Wales
No final tournament meetings
Wales
Qualifying
Group B4 first place: W4-0h vs Croatia, W6-0a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine, D2-2a vs Ukraine, W3-0a vs Croatia, W2-0h vs Kosovo
Play-offs: W3-2agg vs Slovakia (L1-2a, W2-0aet h), W3-2agg vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1h, W2-1a)
Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)
Key fact
Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup, losing in extra time to Switzerland.
Previous final tournament meetings
Netherlands
No final tournament meetings
France
No final tournament meetings
England
No final tournament meetings
Netherlands
Qualifying
Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway
Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3
Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place
Key fact
Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.
Previous final tournament meetings
Wales
No final tournament meetings
England
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: W3-0 (Enschede)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: L1-2aet (Tampere)
France
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: L0-1aet (Rotherham)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, W5-4pens (Tampere)