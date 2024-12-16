Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025 Group D guide: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Monday, December 16, 2024

The last two champions England and Netherlands are up against France and debutants Wales in Group D.

France, England, Wales and the Netherlands make up Group D at Women's EURO 2025
France, England, Wales and the Netherlands make up Group D at Women's EURO 2025 UEFA

The last two champions England and Netherlands are up against France and debutants Wales in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D.

Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July
Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)
France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Wednesday 9 July
England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)
France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Sunday 13 July
Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)
England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Kick-offs CET

France

Qualifying
Group A3 winners: W1-0h vs Republic of Ireland, W1-0a vs Sweden, W2-1a vs England, L1-2h vs England, W2-1h vs Sweden, L1-3a vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up
2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)

﻿Key fact
Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders the Netherlands in extra time.

Previous final tournament meetings

England
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: L0-1 (Deventer)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: W1-0 (Moncton)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013: W3-0 (Linköping)
2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, W4-3pens (Leverkusen)

Wales
No final tournament meetings

Netherlands
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: W1-0aet (Rotherham)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, L4-5pens (Tampere)

Netherlands vs France: Women's EURO 2009 penalties

England (holders)

Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

Key fact
Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs: with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.

Previous final tournament meetings

France
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 quarter-finals: W1-0 (Deventer)
2015 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage: L0-1 (Moncton)
UEFA Women's EURO 2013: L0-3 (Linköping)
2011 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finals: D1-1aet, L3-4pens (Leverkusen)

Netherlands
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: L0-3 (Enschede)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: W2-1aet (Tampere)

Wales
No final tournament meetings

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

Wales

Qualifying
Group B4 first place: W4-0h vs Croatia, W6-0a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine, D2-2a vs Ukraine, W3-0a vs Croatia, W2-0h vs Kosovo
Play-offs: W3-2agg vs Slovakia (L1-2a, W2-0aet h), W3-2agg vs Republic of Ireland (D1-1h, W2-1a)
Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6

Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact
Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup, losing in extra time to Switzerland.

Previous final tournament meetings

Netherlands
No final tournament meetings

France
No final tournament meetings

England
No final tournament meetings

Netherlands

Qualifying
Group A1 runners-up: L0-2a vs Italy, W1-0h vs Norway, W1-0h vs Finland, D1-1a vs Finland, D0-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Norway
Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 3

Pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, Fourth place

Key fact
Two years after their home EURO triumph, the Dutch were World Cup runners-up in 2019.

Previous final tournament meetings

Wales
No final tournament meetings

England
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 semi-finals: W3-0 (Enschede)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009 semi-finals: L1-2aet (Tampere)

France
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: L0-1aet (Rotherham)
UEFA Women's EURO 2009: D0-0aet, W5-4pens (Tampere)

Women's EURO 2017 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, December 16, 2024

Selected for you

Group A guide
Live 16/12/2024

Group A guide

Hosts Switzerland are joined by two-time champions Norway and regular contenders Iceland and Finland in Group A.
Group B guide
Live 16/12/2024

Group B guide

World champions Spain are joined by neighbours Portugal, Belgium and two-time runners-up Italy in Group B.
Group C guide
Live 16/12/2024

Group C guide

Old rivals Germany, Denmark and Sweden are together in Group C along with final tournament debutants Poland.