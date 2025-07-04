An unmissable opportunity: Why leading brands choose to partner with UEFA Women's EURO 2025

After Women's EURO 2022 broke records for attendance and viewership, this edition of the tournament is projected to be even bigger. As a result, it has attracted the largest sponsorship programme ever for a UEFA tournament, with more than 20 brands joining the Women’s EURO 2025 partner family.

Among the tournament’s 21 sponsor partners – including 11 UEFA Women’s Football sponsors, five global tournament sponsors and five national sponsors – are major brands such as Amazon, AXA, Booking.com, Lidl, PepsiCo, Unilever and VISA.

Here are some reasons why they are eager to sponsor UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

Connecting with a diverse, far-reaching community

Football is loved the world over and as many as 500 million viewers will catch Women's EURO 2025 action live on television – a tempting prospect for global brands looking to engage with a large audience. Meanwhile, off the pitch, sporting events inspire conversation, change, and live on in the memory, promising meaningful, long-term impact for partners.

Heineken is giving fans the opportunity to come together and experience culture, passion and music in fan zones, with 11 live acts programmed over seven evenings across the tournament.

Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken, a UEFA Women’s Football partner, said: "We are committed to delivering great shared moments to consumers all over the world and our sponsorships are exciting platforms to connect with fans through their passions and enhance their experiences."

Contributing to the tournament’s sustainability goals

Women's EURO 2025 attracts partners who are keen to assist UEFA in meeting our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy goals.

One of five national partners, Swiss Federal Railways, will provide 400 extra trains, including late night services, around host cities this summer, ensuring fans’ travel to and from games is free, easy, and green.

Meanwhile, Lidl will upcycle stadium waste to create new products which will be donated to grassroots clubs in Switzerland, and will deliver on-the-ground awareness volunteers dedicated to promoting inclusive and respectful environments at every game. In addition, Lidl are providing menstrual hygiene products in stadiums for fans, players and referees.

Partner activations at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 fan zone in Basel Getty Images

Showing an authentic commitment to inclusivity

By partnering with Women's EURO 2025, brands benefit from women’s football’s unique spirit of inclusivity, reaching a broad, diverse community while, in turn, helping to show that everyone has a place in the beautiful game.

JustEat will deliver free-to-attend football day camps for girls of all abilities aged 5-13 in Switzerland, inspiring a love of the game in newcomers while teaching new skills to more seasoned players. In addition, the launch of adidas’ F50 Sparkfusion boots, engineered specifically for women’s feet, will support female athletes in giving their best performance.

"Our strategy is to pair our premium household brands with the most premium sport events on the planet," said Jitse Groen, CEO and founder of Just Eat Takeaway.com. "It is especially important for us to sponsor both the women’s and the men’s tournaments. Our brand is for everybody, and sports should be too. We share these goals with UEFA."

Amazon's support with groundbreaking initiative UEFA Women’s Football partner Amazon is supporting the initiative Off Mute, which is gathering insights into girls' experiences of playing football. The responses will shape actionable recommendations set to be unveiled during UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. These findings will be shared with clubs, coaches and grassroots organisations across Europe, helping them to prepare and welcome the new wave of players expected after the tournament. The Off Mute platform will leverage a new cutting-edge interface from Amazon Web Services to transcribe, translate and categorise every contribution, creating a comprehensive database of women’s and girls’ football experiences.

Joining a rapidly growing market

Just as partnering with Women's EURO 2025 brings football to girls and women all over Europe, joining the leading brands who have already invested in a fast-growing industry is an exciting commercial opportunity.

The Euronics Group, for instance, who have over 8,500 outlets in 37 different countries across Europe and Asia, is a UEFA Women's Football partner.

John Olsen, managing director of Euronics Group, underlined the benefits of partnering with an initiative which matches their ambition: "We are delighted and proud to be one of the trailblazing brands in supporting UEFA women’s football at all levels. This is an electrifying moment in the evolution of the sport – and for our business. We are committed to the future of women’s football, and we are excited in helping to accelerate the women’s game through this partnership."

Associating with innovation and raising the game

The exact same technologies used at UEFA EURO 2024 will also be implemented at Women's EURO 2025. Notably, both connected ball technology and semi-automated offside technology will be used at the Women's EURO for the first time.

This level of innovation has attracted partners such as adidas, who have produced the official tournament ball KONEKTIS. The connected ball technology will help VARs make decisions more accurately and quickly, while enhancing the fan experience by revealing the speed and spin rate of the ball after the tournament’s greatest goals.

"We're very proud to supply the official match balls for such an important competition," said Solène Störmann, global category director for football hardware at adidas. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do as a brand, and this is a prime example of our commitment to continual improvement – to ultimately enhance the sporting experience for fans and players alike."