Denmark 0-1 Sweden highlights: Filippa Angeldahl earns Blågult hard-fought win at UEFA Women's EURO 2025

Filippa Angeldahl struck midway through the second half as Sweden opened their UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C account with victory in Geneva, though Pernille Harder came close to earning Denmark a late draw.

Key moments 44' Østergaard tips over Angeldahl free-kick

55' Angeldahl fires in after assist﻿ from Asllani﻿

62' Thøgersen blocks Blackstenius on the line

81' Harder hits crossbar with long-range effort



What happened?

When these sides met a month ago Sweden were 3-0 up inside 11 minutes, and Denmark were determined to keep things much tighter in Geneva. With the Holmgaard twins – Karen and Sara – to the fore, the Danes repelled everything Sweden, bossing possession, could throw at them.

It took a set piece to finally work Maja Bay Østergaard, the keeper brilliantly tipping over Angeldahl's free-kick before the break. Angeldahl had her eye in, though, and ten minutes into the second half she had her goal, firing low past Østergaard following a clever pass by Kosovare Asllani.

Denmark were briefly rocked. Asllani, winning her 200th cap, dug into her box of tricks with a jinking run while Stina Blackstenius had a shot kept out by Frederikke Thøgersen on the goal line. While there was only a goal in it the Danes were a threat and Harder crashed a late shot off the bar.

Sweden held on, and their proud record of always advancing from the group stage looks in good hands.

Player of the Match: Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden)

Filippa Angeldahl's star turn in Geneva

"She was Sweden's driving force, really dictating her team's play. On top of that, she scored the all-important goal after a nice combination with Asllani."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Story of the match

Reaction

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "We suspected Denmark would do something different this time [compared to last month]. They played five at the back, and I'm not sure they've ever played that defensively. But we still thought there was space to exploit. At half-time we discussed upping the tempo a bit, to pick up the pace and not allow Denmark any rest."

Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark coach: "With 15-20 minutes left there was huge belief. We still felt like we had energy and we got forward well. Overall, though, we simply got too defensive too early. We played better in the second half, used the space that was there. When you go behind suddenly you start exploring that space. We need to do that without conceding."

Filippa Angeldahl: 'I feel immense joy'

Filippa Angeldahl, Player of the Match: "I feel a mix of joy and relief. There are so many nerves when you start a tournament so it was a wonderful feeling to score that first goal. It is really important to win the first match, and give you a platform for the rest of the finals. It really instills some confidence."

Stine Ballisager, Denmark defender: "It was a tight, even game with chances at both ends. I hoped we could get at least a point and we had a decent first half, doing what we were supposed to do and keeping a clean sheet. We tried to continue in the second half and conceded, but we had chances too."

Sweden celebrate in front of their fans in Geneva UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Sweden are 13 games unbeaten (W9 D4).

Sweden have won three out of three against Denmark in 2025, scoring nine and conceding twice in the process.

Sweden have lost only two of their previous 22 group matches (W14 D6).

Sweden have kept 13 clean sheets in their last 21 Women's EURO group matches.

Asllani made her 19th UEFA Women's EURO appearance, equalling Caroline Seger's Swedish record. Only Birgit Prinz (23) and Solvieg Gulbrandsen (20) have played more.

Asllani also won her 200th cap, only the tenth European to reach that landmark.

Nadia Nadim made her 18th UEFA Women's EURO appearance, equalling Katrine Pedersen's Danish record.

Angeldahl registered for the second successive Women's EURO, having scored twice against Portugal in 2022.

Reporters' views

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

Denmark did well to keep Sweden at bay before the break and seemed to have found the perfect balance between attack and defence, threatening on quite a few occasions. Their opponents then seized the upper hand and deservedly went ahead, but Pernille Harder came close to equalising by crashing a shot against the bar in a game of fine margins.

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

Sweden claim a win, prevailing in an absorbing, intense game. It's three potentially huge points and a lot of credit has to go to Asllani and Angeldahl for unlocking a determined Denmark defence. Harder almost made Blågult pay for missed chances but on they go!

Fantasy star performers

Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) – 12 points

Nathalie Björn (Sweden) – 8

Jennifer Falk (Sweden) – 7

Linda Sembrant (Sweden) – 7

Line-ups

Sweden, including No9 Kosovare Asllani, line up before kick-off AFP via Getty Images

Denmark: Østergaard; Færge, Ballisager, Veje; Thøgersen, K Holmgaard (Hasbo 63), Snerle (Troelsgaard 89), S Holmgaard (Nadim 75); Thomsen; Vangsgaard (Bruun 63), Harder

Sweden: Falk; Lundkvist (Holmberg 66), Björn, Sembrant, Andersson; Angeldahl (Bennison 90), Asllani (Hurtig 83), Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd (Jakobsson 83), Blackstenius, Janogy (Blomqvist 66)