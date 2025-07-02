Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Women's EURO 2025: Every Player of the Match

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

See who took the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, after every game at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Katariina Kosola of Finland was the first Player of the Match of the finals
Katariina Kosola of Finland was the first Player of the Match of the finals UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA is presenting an official Player of the Match award after every match at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides on the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. There will be 31 games in Switzerland, with the finalists playing six.

Download match schedule

Group stage

Matchday 1

02/07: Iceland 0-1 Finland – Katariina Kosola
02/07: Switzerland vs Norway
03/07: ﻿Belgium vs Italy
03/07:﻿ Spain vs Portugal
04/07:﻿ Denmark v Sweden
04/07:﻿﻿ Germany vs Poland
05/07:﻿﻿ Wales vs Netherlands
05/07:﻿ France vs England

Matchday 2

06/07: Norway vs Finland
06/07:﻿ Switzerland vs Iceland
07/07:﻿ Spain vs Belgium
07/07:﻿ Portugal vs Italy
08/07: Germany vs Denmark
08/07:﻿ Poland vs Sweden
09/07: England vs Netherlands
09/07:﻿ France vs Wales

Matchday 3

10/07: Finland vs Switzerland
10/07:﻿ Norway vs Iceland
11/07: Italy vs Spain
11/07:﻿ Portugal vs Belgium
12/07: Sweden vs Germany
12/07:﻿ Poland vs Denmark
13/07: Netherlands vs France
13/07:﻿ England vs Wales

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

16/07: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B –
17/07: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D –
18/07: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A –
19/07: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C –

Semi-finals

22/07: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 –
23/07: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 –

Final

27/07: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 –

The UEFA Technical Observer Group in Switzerland

Britta Carlson, Lluís Cortés, Irene Fuhrmann, Jayne Ludlow, Ioan Lupescu, Tanya Oxtoby, Anna Signeul, Martin Sjögren.

