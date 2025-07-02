Women's EURO 2025: Every Player of the Match
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
See who took the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, after every game at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
UEFA is presenting an official Player of the Match award after every match at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides on the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. There will be 31 games in Switzerland, with the finalists playing six.
Group stage
Matchday 1
02/07: Iceland 0-1 Finland – Katariina Kosola
02/07: Switzerland vs Norway –
03/07: Belgium vs Italy –
03/07: Spain vs Portugal –
04/07: Denmark v Sweden –
04/07: Germany vs Poland –
05/07: Wales vs Netherlands –
05/07: France vs England –
Matchday 2
06/07: Norway vs Finland –
06/07: Switzerland vs Iceland –
07/07: Spain vs Belgium –
07/07: Portugal vs Italy –
08/07: Germany vs Denmark –
08/07: Poland vs Sweden –
09/07: England vs Netherlands –
09/07: France vs Wales –
Matchday 3
10/07: Finland vs Switzerland –
10/07: Norway vs Iceland –
11/07: Italy vs Spain –
11/07: Portugal vs Belgium –
12/07: Sweden vs Germany –
12/07: Poland vs Denmark –
13/07: Netherlands vs France –
13/07: England vs Wales –
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
16/07: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B –
17/07: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D –
18/07: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A –
19/07: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C –
Semi-finals
22/07: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 –
23/07: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 –
Final
27/07: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 –
The UEFA Technical Observer Group in Switzerland
Britta Carlson, Lluís Cortés, Irene Fuhrmann, Jayne Ludlow, Ioan Lupescu, Tanya Oxtoby, Anna Signeul, Martin Sjögren.