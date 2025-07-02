Women's EURO 2025: Every Player of the Match

UEFA is presenting an official Player of the Match award after every match at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decides on the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. There will be 31 games in Switzerland, with the finalists playing six.

Group stage

Matchday 1

02/07: Iceland 0-1 Finland – Katariina Kosola

02/07: Switzerland vs Norway –

03/07: ﻿Belgium vs Italy –

03/07:﻿ Spain vs Portugal –

04/07:﻿ Denmark v Sweden –

04/07:﻿﻿ Germany vs Poland –

05/07:﻿﻿ Wales vs Netherlands –

05/07:﻿ France vs England –

Matchday 2

06/07: Norway vs Finland –

06/07:﻿ Switzerland vs Iceland –

07/07:﻿ Spain vs Belgium –

07/07:﻿ Portugal vs Italy –

08/07: Germany vs Denmark –

08/07:﻿ Poland vs Sweden –

09/07: England vs Netherlands –

09/07:﻿ France vs Wales –

Matchday 3

10/07: Finland vs Switzerland –

10/07:﻿ Norway vs Iceland –

11/07: Italy vs Spain –

11/07:﻿ Portugal vs Belgium –

12/07: Sweden vs Germany –

12/07:﻿ Poland vs Denmark –

13/07: Netherlands vs France –

13/07:﻿ England vs Wales –

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

16/07: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B –

17/07: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D –

18/07: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A –

19/07: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C –

Semi-finals

22/07: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 –

23/07: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 –

Final

27/07: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 –

The UEFA Technical Observer Group in Switzerland

Britta Carlson, Lluís Cortés, Irene Fuhrmann, Jayne Ludlow, Ioan Lupescu, Tanya Oxtoby, Anna Signeul, Martin Sjögren.