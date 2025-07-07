Germany vs Denmark UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C game between Germany and Denmark.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 8 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 2 game

Where to watch Germany vs Denmark on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Germany made a confident start to their campaign, beating Poland 2-0 in St.Gallen thanks to two second-half goals. Sadly, though, they must contest the rest of the tournament without captain Giulia Gwinn after the full-back sustained a knee injury in the first half. Denmark, meanwhile, were narrowly beaten by Sweden in a close-fought match in Geneva. Exactly three years before Tuesday's game, Germany beat Denmark 4-0 to open their run to the 2022 final.

Germany will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Denmark and Poland do not beat Sweden.

Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Germany and Sweden avoid defeat by Poland.

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Poland

Starting line-ups

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak, Linder; Senss, Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller﻿

Misses next match if booked: None

Denmark: Østergaard; Færge, Ballisager, Veje; Thøgersen, K. Holmgaard, Snerle, S. Holmgaard; Thomsen﻿, Vangsgaard, Harder﻿

Misses next match if booked: Snerle

Germany vs Denmark build-up

Sjoeke Nüsken on what Germany 'need' to beat Denmark

Reporters' view

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Germany opened the tournament with a win against Poland, but it came at a heavy cost, as captain Giulia Gwinn has been ruled out of the EUROs with a knee injury. Her experience and leadership will be sorely missed, but if we're looking for a silver lining, it's that Germany's power lies in their collective strength, rather than relying on individual players. Having three points on the board will have settled any remaining nerves and provided a shot of confidence for this meeting with Denmark.

Pelle Rasmussen, Denmark reporter

Against Sweden, Denmark changed their tactical approach, being a bit more cautious and playing a bit more direct. Wing-backs Sara Holmgaard and Frederikke Thøgersen dropped into defence so Denmark effectively formed a back line of five when out of possession. The approach will probably be the same against Germany as Denmark need at least a point to keep their EURO dreams alive.

Pernille Harder looks to 'difficult' Germany test

What the coaches say

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "[Denmark] were unlucky to lose against Sweden. They were very compact and were able to pose a threat on the counter, and we're expecting a similar style of play against us.

"We will need to be patient again. We will play against a compact team that won't afford us much room, so we will need to be patient in possession and wait for space to open up, which we then need to take advantage of. We will have to be more clinical in front of goal, in order to finish the chances that we create."

Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark coach: "We still have it in our own hands, and that's our focus, not on speculation about whether a point would be useful or anything like that. We believe we are in a good place as a squad.

"Against Sweden we defended in a good way. There were three shots on target for them and three for us. Of course they had possession but we gave it to them where they should have it, so the defensive shape was good."

