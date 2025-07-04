Portugal vs Italy UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between Portugal and Italy.

Match at a glance When: Monday 7 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 2 game

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Portugal vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

Portugal were undone early on as they lost 5-0 to Spain in their opening game in Bern, but it was a different story for Italy who produced a resolute display after taking the lead on the cusp of half-time in their 1-0 success against Belgium in Sion.

Portugal will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Italy and Spain avoid defeat by Belgium.

Italy will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal and Belgium do not beat Spain.

Arianna Caruso joy after Italy win

Pick your Fantasy team!

Predicted team line-ups

Portugal: Inês Pereira; Carole Costa, Diana Gomes, Ana Seiça, Catarina Amado, Ana Borges; Tatiana Pinto, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Norton; Ana Capeta, Diana Silva

Misses next match if booked: None

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Giugliano, Severini, Bonansea; Cantore, Cambiaghi

Misses next match if booked: Cantore, Di Guglielmo, Lenzini

Highlights: Belgium 0-1 Italy

Portugal vs Italy build-up

Reporters' views

Inês De Oliveira Martins, Portugal reporter

This fixture marks a significant moment for both sides as they meet for the first time at a major tournament. Portugal go into the game looking to bounce back after a tough start, eager to convert their possession-based play into goals – something that’s been missing in recent matches. Against Italy, there’s only one option: win.

Highlights: Spain 5-0 Portugal

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Buoyed by their winning debut against Belgium, Italy face Portugal knowing that another success would potentially take them to the quarter-finals with a game to spare – and this could certainly provide an extra boost for the Azzurre. In 16 meetings, Italy have lost only twice against the Seleção. Coach Andrea Soncin, who excelled with his game plan on Thursday, will aim to extend this positive record.

What the coaches say

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "At this moment, we continue to depend only on ourselves and we will do everything, as long as it is [possible], to make the Portuguese proud."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "In a tournament like this, you have to focus your thoughts first on recovery and then on the next target. I think this competition must be lived game by game and we want to have the opportunity to play many of them. Now we must focus on Portugal, who are an organised team with great individuals, a team very intense in recovery, with some players who make speed their best weapon."

Women's EURO Tiki-Taka Questions: Italy

Download the official app