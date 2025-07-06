Poland vs Sweden UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Sunday, July 6, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C game between Poland and Sweden.
When: Tuesday 8 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 2 game
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Poland vs Sweden on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Poland are hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat by Germany in St.Gallen while Sweden may be able to seal a quarter-final place if they repeat their Matchday 1 victory over Denmark, Filippa Angeldahl scoring the 55th-minute winner.
Poland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Sweden and Germany avoid defeat by Denmark.
Sweden will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Poland and Denmark do not beat Germany.
Predicted team line-ups
Poland: Szemik; Szymczak, Matysik, Woś, Wiankowska; Achcińska, Pawollek, Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor
Misses next match if booked: Achcińska, Słowińska
Sweden: Falk; Lundkvist, Björn, Sembrant, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kanderyd, Blackstenius, Janogy
Misses next match if booked: None
Reporters' views
Joanna Markiš, Poland reporter
The feeling around the Polish team is positive despite the opening defeat against 2022 runners-up Germany, the tournament debutants making a strong impression with a well-rounded performance. Captain Ewa Pajor said as much as she looked ahead to Sweden, urging her team-mates to keep their heads high as the pressure mounts.
Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter
As was the case for Germany, much of the build-up for Sweden's meeting with tournament debutants Poland has focused on prolific striker Ewa Pajor. In their bid to stop, or at least slow down, the prolific Barcelona forward, Sweden may be able to gain some valuable insight from club team-mate Fridolina Rolfö, whose potential return to the starting line-up also offers encouragement. “She’s in good shape and hungry to play,” says assistant coach Magnus Wikman.
What the coaches say
Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "You have to point out the discipline and how the girls played with dedication and how they carried out the plan. They created six situations and I can be really satisfied with that. There were a lot of positives in this match and you have to build on that."
Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "I think Poland played very well against Germany, they had some good chances. Especially with Ewa Pajor, one of the world’s greatest players, we have to take care of her. We need to be good in transitions, defending deep. It’s going to be a difficult game but we need to play well."
What's next?
Group C Matchday 3
12/07 Sweden vs Germany
12/07 Poland vs Denmark