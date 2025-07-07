Portugal 1-1 Italy: Diana Gomes earns dramatic draw in Women's EURO 2025 thriller

Diana Gomes steered in an 89th-minute equaliser, cancelling out Cristiana Girelli's stunning strike and taking the race to join Group B winners Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 knockout stages to Matchday 3.

Key moments 20' Salvai header crashes back off crossbar

45' Patricia Morais denies Girelli from close

70' Girelli bends in ﻿stunning goal for Azzurre

89' Diana Gomes steers in Portugal equaliser

90' Patricia Morais blocks Bergamaschi effort

What happened?

Amid high praise for the Azzurre in the lead-up to this match, Portugal boss Francisco Neto said his side had "areas we can look to exploit". For the first 45 minutes, those areas went decidedly unexplored; Italy, knowing victory would send them through with a game to spare, dominated.

Cecilia Salvai crashed a header off the bar, Patricia Morais brilliantly denied Girelli and even when Emma Severini did find the net on 37 minutes, it was ruled out for offside. Led by indomitable masked captain Ana Borges, Portugal just about held on. And then, after the break, they grew into it.

Cecilia Salvai (far right) watches as her header sails on to the bar UEFA via Getty Images

Francisca Nazareth, in her first outing in four months, became more influential and Italy were being pegged back when Girelli struck. Stood on the left, the Azzurre skipper shaped to play in a team-mate on the overlap, instead switching inside and sending a delicious curling effort into the top corner.

It was the cue for a dramatic last 20 minutes. Diana Silva had an effort ruled out for offside before, moments after Carole Costa had hit the woodwork, Diana Gomes steered in Portugal's equaliser. There was still time for chances at either end, with both keepers pulling off fine saves.

It ended all square, though, so both these sides go into Friday's final group games with hopes alive of reaching the last eight.

Player of the Match: Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Player of the Match: Cristiana Girelli

"Girelli scored with a brilliant strike and was at the heart of everything positive that Italy did."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "We were solid, we were brave. We played high, pressed our opponents, and played like a team in the European Championship. We're a team with personality and ambition. It's not easy when you're losing, then you score but it's disallowed again, and then score again! I'm very proud."

Andrea Soncin, Italy coach: "It's a shame. We were two minutes away from qualifying, but destiny is still in our hands and we are very confident that we can continue our dream. When the EURO group came out, we would have signed to be in this advantageous position. It was an intense match, we took the lead and had opportunities to close it out: there is a bitter taste in the mouth, but also the awareness that we can achieve qualification."

Cristiana Girelli celebrates her stunning opener FIGC via Getty Images

Cristiana Girelli, Italy captain: "There is a lot of regret. We deserved the victory, but it's still in our hands. We could have scored a few more goals; in the last few minutes Portugal managed to find the goal they were looking for. Friday against Spain will be a different match; we will need a lot of heart, and we will have to give it our all. They are world champions, and that says a lot, but we are Italy, and when we have to put our heart into it we always do it."

Kika Nazareth, Portugal forward: "We're still holding on to hope [of reaching the knockout stage]. We won't give up – and what we showed on the pitch is proof of that. I was very proud of our players. They showed incredible mentality and desire to do great things. We believe we can win the next game. We need to score goals, but it won't be easy – Belgium are a very strong team."

Key stats

This is the first draw in 17 meetings between the sides in all competitions after 14 Italy wins and two for Portugal.

Portugal have conceded the opening goal in seven of their eight Women's EURO finals matches.

Tatiana Pinto, Diana Silva, Dolores Silva, Carole Costa and Ana Borges are ever-present for Portugal at Women's EURO final tournaments, eight matches and counting.

Portugal were five games without a goal before Diana Gomes' late goal in Geneva.

Diana Gomes is the first player to score in two Women's EURO final tournaments for Portugal.

The full-time statistics in Geneva

Reporters' views

Inês De Oliveira Martins, Portugal reporter

What a rollercoaster of emotions. A late goal from Diana Gomes means their hopes of reaching the knockout stage continue into Matchday 3. Francisco Neto’s side showed far more confidence than in their opening match, with Kika Nazareth orchestrating much of the attacking play and the defence holding firm for long spells.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

The Azzurre are made to wait to celebrate reaching the UEFA Women's EURO quarter-finals, something they haven't achieved since 2013. A good first-half showing and a great goal by Cristiana Girelli had looked to be enough, but Portugal attacked with courage and claimed a deserved draw.

Fantasy star performers

Line-ups

Portugal stand for the anthem, having given their tracksuit tops to the player escorts amid the rain UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal: Patricia Morais; Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Fátima Pinto; Ana Borges, Andreia Norton (Andreia Jacinto 76), Tatiana Pinto, Francisca Nazareth (Dolores Silva 83), Joana Marchão (Catarina Amado 65); Ana Capeta (Jéssica Silva 65), Diana Silva (Telma Encarnação 83)

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini, Salvai, Linari; Di Guglielmo (Oliviero 76), Giugliano (Greggi 59), Severini, Boattin (Bergamaschi 87); Caruso, Girelli (Bonansea 87), Cantore (Cambiaghi 59)