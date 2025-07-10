Norway vs Iceland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Norway and Iceland.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 10 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena Thun, Thun

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 3 game

﻿What do you need to know?

Norway booked their place in the knockout stage as Group A winners with a game to spare following 2-1 victories against Switzerland and Finland. Iceland are out after defeats by the same opponents but are determined to bow out on a high with a first finals win in 12 years.

Norway are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Iceland are unable to reach the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Norway 2-1 Finland

Starting line-ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Woldvil, Mjelde, Harviken, T. Hansen; Bøa Risa, Maanum, Naalsund; Bizet Ildhusøy, Terland, Gaupset﻿

Misses next match if booked: Bjelde

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Arnardóttir, Viggósdóttir, Sigurdardóttir, Heidarsdóttir; Jóhannsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir, Antonsdóttir; Jónsdóttir, Jessen, Tryggvadóttir

Norway vs Iceland build-up

Reporters' views

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

Norway have already sealed top spot in the group with two tight wins, but the performances have been mixed. Against Iceland, there's little at stake in terms of standings, but plenty in terms of momentum. It's an opportunity to build on both the individual and collective strengths of the squad, or to give some players a breather and focus on preparation. With the quarter-finals coming up, it will be interesting to see how coach Gemma Grainger approaches this match.

Andri Valsson, Iceland reporter

It is a strange position to be in, preparing for a game at a major tournament and knowing that you are going home no matter what. After dealing with the disappointment so far, Iceland go into this last game playing for pride and for their supporters. The players have highlighted how they want to experience that winning feeling and leave Switzerland with their heads held high. They have a point to prove to themselves and will leave everything on the pitch on this final night in Thun.

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

What the coaches say

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "It’s a nice position to be in, and it has changed some of our thoughts. We have a quarter-final to focus on, so that’s important. But we respect this third group game, and we want to finish the group strong."

Thorsteinn Halldórsson, Iceland coach: "It's disappointing to be out of the competition. We have one game left, and we are going to play with our pride and play for our fans. It is different, but we always have something to keep fighting for. We go into every match to try to win. Even though we know it's our last game, we are always playing for our fans. We want to finish this tournament in a good way."

What's next? Group A winners Norway will face the Group B runners-up in the quarter-finals on Wednesday 16 July, with kick-off at 21:00 CET in Geneva.

