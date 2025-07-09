Women's EURO 2025 analysis: How Germany's persistent attacking approach helped overcome resolute Denmark

Germany progressed to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 with a 2-1 comeback victory against Denmark in Group C. After falling behind to Amalie Vangsgaard's 26th-minute opener, Christian Wück's side demonstrated their attacking prowess in the second half to overcome Denmark's defensive strategy. Two goals inside 11 minutes from Sjoeke Nüsken and Lea Schüller ultimately proved decisive.

Central to the turnaround was the performance of Germany attacker Klara Bühl. The 24-year-old Bayern winger impressed with her 1v1 attacking ability and was awarded Player of the Match.

"She was fantastic in 1v1 situations and worked tirelessly in attack and defence," explained Anna Signeul, UEFA Technical Observer. "She wore the defenders down and was always a threat, always wanting to make a difference. She was a joy to watch."

As is happened: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Denmark's organised and resolute defending poses problems for Germany

Denmark's defensive strategy, which involved Andrée Jeglertz's side switching between a 4-4-2 mid-block and a 5-3-2 low-block depending on the game situation, proved difficult for Germany to penetrate in the first half.

Left wing-back Sara Holmgaard was the player tasked with moving into the midfield line when Denmark adopted a mid-block. In both scenarios, Denmark were quick to press the ball carrier and maintained effective distances between and within their defensive units.

"The Danish players worked extremely hard to keep their defensive positions and support one another," explained Signeul. "They were quick to press the German players to prevent them from playing forward or shooting. Crucial to this was how the two Danish strikers were dropping down and supporting the midfield in defending."

For large parts of the first half, Denmark's defensive organisation gave them a platform to regain the ball and launch their own attacks. This momentum helped them lead 1-0 at half-time. "We matched a good team, defended well, created chances and scored a good goal," said Denmark coach Jeglertz after the game.

"Our game plan was working very well and the players have such a big heart for the national team and the country that they work extremely hard to make it difficult for our opponents and are very loyal to the plan."

Denmark's resolute defending

Germany's attacking talent leads to comeback

After struggling to penetrate Denmark's defensive unit in the first half, Germany adopted a more direct attacking approach in the second period. An important part of this change was the willingness to attack their opponent in 1v1 situations. In the first half, Wück's side registered 46 1v1 attacking moments. This increased to 65 in the second half.

"Germany's powerful and relentless attack was hard for their opponents to stand up against for the full game," said Signeul. "It felt like sooner or later Germany would score because they put their opponents under so much pressure. The attacking of Klara Bühl was very good. She was always looking to receive the ball, take players on and make forward passes."

In the first half, Bühl engaged in nine attacking 1v1 moments. This increased to 16 in the second period. For Signeul, engaging in regular 1v1 duels requires both technical ability as well as physical prowess.

"Bühl can cope with the intensity of a game at this high level for over 90 minutes," she said. "She can take on players and accelerate the whole game. This is not easy, as 1v1 is the hardest action you can do on a pitch. The impressive thing is that she can push herself to the limit. When the final whistle goes, she is absolutely exhausted, and this is a skill of its own."

Germany's persistence in attack

Coaching considerations: How to encourage players to attack 1v1 like Klara Bühl

To be successful in attacking 1v1 scenarios like Bühl, players must develop the ability to manipulate the ball with both feet, expose opponent's weaknesses and accelerate into space, says Anna Signeul, UEFA Technical Observer.

"Players must have excellent ball control and the ability to keep the ball close to their feet. A two-footed dribble close to your body is very hard to defend against. There also has to be a real understanding of which space they want to exploit.

"After this, the player should have a feint or a trick to unbalance their opponent. Knowing your opponent's strengths and weaknesses is key here, as they may be better defending on one side than the other. But most important is an acceleration to go beyond the defender after the dribble or feint."

To implement these skills within game situations, players should be encouraged to be brave and supported to take risks.

"You want all the players to be encouraging each other to be brave and to dare to try things," says Signeul. "Coaches must explain to the players that the more they try a 1v1 attack, the more times they will be successful. Fear of failure is stifling."

Creating a positive environment, both on and off the pitch, is crucial to encouraging players to play in this way, adds Signeul. "An encouraging environment should be created on the training ground, in team meetings and in the dressing room. That way, it becomes a culture where all the players are encouraging each other to be brave on the football pitch and to dare to take risks."